Bulk buying by distributors in Cannes

Both the distributors and the film press were able to leave the Cannes Film Festival at the end of May with a satisfied feeling. The level of the competitions was high and the Marche du Film sold well. Around Croisette, approximately 13,500 accredited individuals did business with more than 500 suppliers. These were higher figures than the peak year of 2019.

Winner of the Golden Palm, Justin Truits Court Drama anatomy of the fall, had already been purchased by Paradiso Films prior to the festival. The distributor now also has Wim Wenders’ perfect day At home, good for the Best Actor (Koji Yakusho) award at Cannes. In addition, Paradiso coup de chanceFrench Spoken, was reportedly Woody Allen’s final film. West Street Ita Fitzgerald’s first feature film and revolves around several women’s search for a lost daughter. And nikki A biopic about the life of visual artist Niki de Saint Phalle. opening film Barry’s Zone With Johnny Depp had already been acquired.

grand prix winner area of ​​interest Will be released by CineArt. The distributor also owns the award winning documentary, les fills d’olfa by Tunisian filmmaker Kouthar Ben Hania. Belgian coming-of-age drama il plait dans la maison, mary montessori by Lee Todorov and robot dreams Also in CineArt by Pablo Berger. Like Quinzine Title that’s conan by Bertrand Mandico.

Heaven next to hell: area of ​​interest by Jonathan Glazer / Photo: CineArt

Four of CineArt’s acquisitions are still in production: vogter from Gustav Möller horse season from Stephen’s Bridge, une femme libre more from morgan simon pass velocity by Teddy Lucy-Modest. Based on the screenplay, the distributor has further purchased new projects from Andrea Arnold (Bird), Halina Ren (Baby girl), Stephen Bridges (horse season) and Noemie Merlant (balconettesFrom a script by Celine Sciamma).

Jury Prize Winner fallen leaves (Aki Kaurismaki) is with September Film, which also owns Nuryo Bilge Sealens. about hay (Best Actress Award Merv Dizdar) and Hirokazu Kore-edas Sample (Best Screenplay Award). There are also new Alice Rohrwacher movies in September (la chimera) and Jessica Hausner (club zero), plus occupied city From Steve McQueen in the house.

September also bought Michel Gondry’s first full-length feature in eight years, le livre des solutions, Ahead salem by Jean Bernard Marlin, bye julia Iranian episodic film by Mohammad Kordofani terrestrial verses And who find me, league title latte dernier Was also acquired from Catherine Brellet.

director award winner La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot au Feu) The Cherry Pickers by Tran Ahn Hung, who previously produced the Senegalese drama Bunel and Adama and historical drama rapido From Marco Bellocchio. A few more titles were added during the march. That’s how the Cherry Pickers bought Nick Broomfields The Rolling Stones and Brian Jonesteen drama the sweet east Romantic Drama from Sean Price Williams simple comme sylvian and Chinese crime drama only the river flows, Rosalie The first lady with a beard tells the story of a fairground attraction. French educational drama in post-production un meteor series and Danish tourist drama birthday girl With Trine Dyrholm. The distributor will also release Mike Leigh’s new untitled film next year.

Un Certain Regard Winner: How to Have Sex by Molly Manning Walker / Photo: Imagine

Imagine enters the festivities with five purchases, including the much-touted Definitive Honor winner how to have sex by British Molly Manning Walker. costume drama too le bal des folles is with Imagine, which also produces a minority production of Dutch-Congo Signal Will issue. Next: Relationship Drama le syndrome des amorous passions And Bonnard, Pierre and MartheA biopic about the painter couple.

Gusto captures the opening film of Un Certain Regard, Le Regaine Animal. In this dark vision of the future from France, humans begin to turn into animals. buy bantam film songs of earthIn which documentary filmmaker Margrethe Olin uses a portrait of her elderly father to capture shocking climate change in Norway.

MOOOV leaves Cannes with four newly acquired titles. till tomorrow is the latest drama from award-winning Iranian filmmaker Ali Asghari. charcoal is a Brazilian crime drama about a drug lord in hiding. los reyes del mundo Youth in Colombia sees outcasts. And Alice Plays at a girls’ shelter in Bogotá.

Aarti Films came home with two films. From Semyon de la Critique comes the winner of the Europa Cinemas label, inshallah a boy, In this Jordanian play, a widow fights for her inheritance rights. white plastic sky is an adventure animated film about a couple who have to survive in a polluted Budapest from the future.

The movie company did good business in the market. The distributor acquired the sequel they previously released. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Shopping also operates on the same satirical plane Bambi: The Count And Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, all from Australian manufacturer Jagged Edge. Plus, the movie company bought the intense slasher film know and animated films for the whole family Hannah and the Monster.

Finnish Romance in Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki / Photo: September Film

Vedette made her move to Quinzine des Réalisseurs, where the Swiss village drama was set in Georgia blackbird blackberry blackberry Was purchased. Moroccan too Animal went to the social drama Vedette, which won the World Cinema Jury Award at Sundance.

ww entertainment knew flight risk Mel Gibson’s first directorial venture since hacksaw ridge Since 2016. In the action thriller, pilot Mark Wahlberg has to transport a dangerous prisoner to his trial. also bought wwe boneyard, this time a police thriller with Gibson in front of the camera. He plays a detective hunting a serial killer. and romantic drama floatBased on the WATTPAD original, lifeguard Robbie Amell teaches the basics of swimming to a rebellious Andrea Bang.

The Searchers ditched Callas biopic My By Pablo Larrain for The Netherlands, starring Angelina Jolie. Ahead lord of war 2 A new Guy Ritchie with Jake Gyllenhaal and horror film, with Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård Monkey From Oz Perkins. crime thriller amaziah king’s opponent starring Matthew McConaughey and bride hard is a comedy starring Rebel Wilson. Charlie Harper is a romantic drama starring Emilia Jones and Toby Wallace.

Just before Cannes, The Searchers had already secured some titles through a deal with A24. Romantic past life The Celia Song was a hit at Sundance. iron claw Tells the true story of the Von Erich wrestling family starring Zac Efron. love Lies Bleeding is a thriller drama starring Kristen Stewart, dream landscape A comedy with Nicolas Cage. Wedding dramas were also bought may december Ambulance Thriller, by Todd Haynes flies back with sean penn plus historical drama flamboyant, About the last wife of Henry VIII.

DFW, Splendid Film and Independent Films have indicated that they are still in talks over the purchase.