Bullet Train premieres on television in Portugal

Bullet Train: Bullet Trainis a delirious action-comedy with a stellar cast that is led by our well-known Brad Pitt, makes its debut today, at 21:30 on television in Portugal.

In this film, Ladybug is a down-on-her-luck killer determined to quietly do her job after too many missions have gone astray. Fate, however, may have other plans, as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world in the fastest train on the planet.

Experiencing an unprecedented calm thanks to a new spiritual awakening, Ladybug returns to action with a simple mission: intercept an aluminum briefcase on a high-speed train bound for Kyoto, and return it in one piece to its owner. But five other assassins are fighting over the same briefcase, and anything that can go wrong, goes wrong. The end of the line is just the beginning in this thrilling adventure through modern-day Japan.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, John Wick), who began his career as Brad Pitt’s stunt double in films such as Fight Club, Troia and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Bullet Train: Bullet Train promises great action sequences and pure entertainment, in the company of a group of memorable characters.

In addition to Brad Pitt, the cast includes names like Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz and Masi Oka. Stars who shine in a film full of adrenaline, humor and a lot of attitude, not to be missed at 9.30 pm, in an exclusive premiere on TVCine Top.

