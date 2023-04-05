‘Bumblebee’ debuts on Megapix this Sunday

Megapix Disclosure

One of cinema’s most successful franchises, ‘Transformers’ wins another title in June. Getting into this momentum right now, the Megapix session this Sunday (the 9th) airs ‘Bumblebee’ — spin-off of the saga that has just arrived on the channel. In the story, Charlie, an 18-year-old girl, finds a Volkswagen Beetle in a California junkyard, but soon discovers that it is not just a car, it is a transformer. The showing is at 9 pm.

To boost the film’s premiere on the channel, an interactive action is underway on social networks. Since last week, the channel has been asking its followers what name they would name their transformer cars, if they had one. The most creative answers will be selected and will appear during the Megapix premiere of ‘Bumblebee’.

In addition to the campaign, the channel will also run a marathon with three unforgettable films from the series. From 12:40 on Sunday (9th) will be shown in sequence: ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’, ‘Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’.

Transformers Special + Megapix Session

Sunday, April 9th, from 12:40 pm.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Sunday, April 9th, at 12:40 pm.

Synopsis: Sam finds himself again in the middle of the conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons. This time, his mind holds the secrets that could prevent the Fallen’s resurgence.

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Shia Labeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel

Action |10 years | USA | 145′

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Sunday, April 9th, at 3:20 pm.

Synopsis: A discovery on the Moon renews the alliance between Sam and the Autobots. Together, they must prevent the Decepticons from getting their hands on this vessel’s secrets and taking over Earth.

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Shia Labeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson

Action | 12 years old | USA |149′

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Sunday, April 9th, at 6:10 pm.

Synopsis: Cade finds a damaged truck and discovers it to be Optimius Prime, missing in the robot battle. By reviving him, he and his daughter come under the radar of the US government.

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, TJ Miller

Action |10 years | CHN, USA, HKG | 159′

Bumblebee (2018)

Sunday, April 9th ​​at 9pm.

Synopsis: Wounded, Bumblebee takes refuge in a junkyard in California. Upon turning 18, Charlie finds it and soon after discovers that it is not just a simple car.

Director: Travis Knight

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena

Action | 10 years | CHN, USA |117′