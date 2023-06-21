Bureau: WorldCom Public Relations Group Introduces New Global Board and Committees

21-06-2023 (16:05) – Desk
The WorldCom Public Relations Group introduced a new group board and regional committees for 2023-2024 at an annual meeting in May.
Stephen Pollack, president of The Pollack Group in Los Angeles, is the new group chairman. In addition to his EMEA President position, Serge Beckers, Managing Partner of Wisse Kommunikatie in Arnhem, has accepted the position of Group Vice President. Jessica Phelan, president of Vault Communications in Philadelphia, will chair the North American committee, with Angelica Consiglio, CEO of Planin Comunicão in São Paulo, assuming the role of chair of the LATAM committee.
EMEA President
“The towing team at Worldcom PR Group is great,” says Serge Baker, “It is therefore an honor that I have been appointed Vice President and continue in my EMEA President role for another year. Recent initiatives we have developed or continue to develop within WorldCom, such as the Diversity Map, our Confidence Index, Crisis Communication Service Cells or our Digital Health Monitor for the pharmaceutical industry, all come from individual partner agencies, but by group are developed. Developed and widely rolled out. In this way, WorldCom allows all clients from all agencies around the world to benefit from innovative concepts created by WorldCom partners.
Full overview of the WorldCom PR Group Board and Committee members for 2023-2024:
group board
Speaker: Stephen Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, USA
Vice Chair: Serge Beckers, Wiese Komunikati, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Past President: Todor Ianev, Janev and Janev Sofia, Bulgaria
North American Region President: Jessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, USA
EMEA Region President: Serge Beckers, Wisse Komunikati, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Treasurer: Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, USA
Marketing: Chris Lawrence, JBP, London, UK
Business Development: Crispin Manners, Onwa, Surrey, UK
Membership/Recruitment: Stephanie Paul, Philips Group, Brisbane, Australia
North America at large
Roger Harney, Off Madison Avenue, Phoenix, USA
Asia Pacific at Large: Tom Van Blarkom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
LATAM AT LARGE: Angelica Consiglio, Planin, Sao Paulo, Brazil
LATAM at Large: Diego Arvizu, Arvizu, Mexico City, Mexico
North America at large
Corey Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, USA
EMEA Committee
Speaker: Serge Beckers, Wisse Communicati, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Past President: Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Treasurer: Hans Karparian, Insticom, Brussels, Belgium
Business Development: Crispin Manners, Onwa, Surrey, UK
Peer Review: Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
New Membership: Björn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden
New Membership: Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa
Youth Advisor: Andreas R. Nagy, Probaco Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Marketing: Chris Lawrence, JBP, London, UK
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain
Business Development/Meetings: Ceyhan Ayal, OptimorGroup, Istanbul, Türkiye
north american committee
Speaker: Jessica Phelan, The Vault, Philadelphia, USA
Past President: Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, USA
USA Recruiter: John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, USA
USA Recruiter: Jocelyn Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, USA
Professional Development: Elizabeth Marshall Black, KGB Texas, San Antonio, USA
Professional Development: Ryan Kohn, Sachs Communications, Tallahassee, USA
Partnership: Corey Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, USA
Peer Review (Assessment of Management Standards): Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, USA
LATAM Committee
Speaker: Angelica Consiglio, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil
Vice President: Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico
Business Development: Luis Sanchez, Relaciones Publicas Estrategia, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Training: Mercedes Cordova, MC Communications, Quito, Ecuador
Innovation and Technology: Gabriela Lazo Moya, LRM Communications, Santiago, Chile
Meetings: Marlene Fernandez, Agency Interamericana de Comunicación, La Uruca, Costa Rica
Treasurer: Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia
Professional Development: Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico
Recruiter: Luciana Bugny, Brand Partners, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru
Marketing: Antonio Duarte, CFO, Duarte Pino
Mayra Hernandez, Bittner Group, Miami, USA
asia pacific committee
Group Board and Global Recruitment: Stephanie Paul, Philips Group, Brisbane, Australia
Group Board and Recruitment: Tom Van Blarkom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
Membership: Mike Lew, IN.FOM, Singapore