Bureau: WorldCom Public Relations Group Introduces New Global Board and Committees

21-06-2023 (16:05) – Desk

The WorldCom Public Relations Group introduced a new group board and regional committees for 2023-2024 at an annual meeting in May.

Stephen Pollack, president of The Pollack Group in Los Angeles, is the new group chairman. In addition to his EMEA President position, Serge Beckers, Managing Partner of Wisse Kommunikatie in Arnhem, has accepted the position of Group Vice President. Jessica Phelan, president of Vault Communications in Philadelphia, will chair the North American committee, with Angelica Consiglio, CEO of Planin Comunicão in São Paulo, assuming the role of chair of the LATAM committee.

EMEA President

“The towing team at Worldcom PR Group is great,” says Serge Baker, “It is therefore an honor that I have been appointed Vice President and continue in my EMEA President role for another year. Recent initiatives we have developed or continue to develop within WorldCom, such as the Diversity Map, our Confidence Index, Crisis Communication Service Cells or our Digital Health Monitor for the pharmaceutical industry, all come from individual partner agencies, but by group are developed. Developed and widely rolled out. In this way, WorldCom allows all clients from all agencies around the world to benefit from innovative concepts created by WorldCom partners.

Full overview of the WorldCom PR Group Board and Committee members for 2023-2024:

group board

Speaker: Stephen Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, USA

Vice Chair: Serge Beckers, Wiese Komunikati, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Past President: Todor Ianev, Janev and Janev Sofia, Bulgaria

North American Region President: Jessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, USA

EMEA Region President: Serge Beckers, Wisse Komunikati, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Treasurer: Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, USA

Marketing: Chris Lawrence, JBP, London, UK

Business Development: Crispin Manners, Onwa, Surrey, UK

Membership/Recruitment: Stephanie Paul, Philips Group, Brisbane, Australia

North America at large

Roger Harney, Off Madison Avenue, Phoenix, USA

Asia Pacific at Large: Tom Van Blarkom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

LATAM AT LARGE: Angelica Consiglio, Planin, Sao Paulo, Brazil

LATAM at Large: Diego Arvizu, Arvizu, Mexico City, Mexico

North America at large

Corey Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, USA

EMEA Committee

Speaker: Serge Beckers, Wisse Communicati, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Past President: Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria

Treasurer: Hans Karparian, Insticom, Brussels, Belgium

Business Development: Crispin Manners, Onwa, Surrey, UK

Peer Review: Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France

New Membership: Björn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden

New Membership: Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa

Youth Advisor: Andreas R. Nagy, Probaco Communications, Budapest, Hungary

Marketing: Chris Lawrence, JBP, London, UK

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, ​​Spain

Business Development/Meetings: Ceyhan Ayal, OptimorGroup, Istanbul, Türkiye

north american committee

Speaker: Jessica Phelan, The Vault, Philadelphia, USA

Past President: Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, USA

USA Recruiter: John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, USA

USA Recruiter: Jocelyn Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, USA

Professional Development: Elizabeth Marshall Black, KGB Texas, San Antonio, USA

Professional Development: Ryan Kohn, Sachs Communications, Tallahassee, USA

Partnership: Corey Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, USA

Peer Review (Assessment of Management Standards): Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, USA

LATAM Committee

Speaker: Angelica Consiglio, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil

Vice President: Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico

Business Development: Luis Sanchez, Relaciones Publicas Estrategia, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Training: Mercedes Cordova, MC Communications, Quito, Ecuador

Innovation and Technology: Gabriela Lazo Moya, LRM Communications, Santiago, Chile

Meetings: Marlene Fernandez, Agency Interamericana de Comunicación, La Uruca, Costa Rica

Treasurer: Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia

Professional Development: Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico

Recruiter: Luciana Bugny, Brand Partners, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru

Marketing: Antonio Duarte, CFO, Duarte Pino

Mayra Hernandez, Bittner Group, Miami, USA

asia pacific committee

Group Board and Global Recruitment: Stephanie Paul, Philips Group, Brisbane, Australia

Group Board and Recruitment: Tom Van Blarkom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

Membership: Mike Lew, IN.FOM, Singapore