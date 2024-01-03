Burlington to open 3 stores in Texas; when and where?

Burlington chain of stores, The great monster of outlet stores, going to open three branches More, just in the state of texas And in this month of February.

The expansion of this large chain of stores is huge, because from 1972 to 2021, it had 761 establishments and about 40,000 employees in the United States alone.

These stores create a stir wherever they are established. It is a departmental store, outlet type, which sells goods of famous brands, Usually in very good condition, since they did not pass the rigorous quality tests at the time, they were also not seasonal products; Therefore, the products sold at Burlington are not damaged goods, but they are significantly discounted.

Among the main articles you can find is Clothing, shoes, perfumes, accessories such as bags, as well as household items for the whole family.

In this month of February, especially on Friday the 23rdBurlington will open three branches in the Texas area in the cities of Denton, Longview and Waco.

Burlington offers these products

Initially, the Burlington store sold only jackets and coats at very low prices. Over the years he expanded his catalog of items, such as women’s accessories, shoes, perfumes, toys and home goods, and others, which are now typically priced between $5 and $10. A concept similar to the Ross Dress for Less chain of stores,

For years, Burlington has been one of the most recognized chains in the United States.

Sale Days in Burlington

However, Burlington stores have sales any day Most of them are offered on Sunday, Monday and TuesdayAccording to Orlando Shopping Guide Portal

Are there online sales?

Burlington Stores has an official website, where they provide information about their products and prices, but it is not currently possible to buy online; Therefore, the information present on its website is informational only.