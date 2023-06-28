Burna Boy stranded in London due to private jet crash

According to Mayda, it was agreed with the authorities in Arnhem that the concert curfew would be delayed, so that the artists could take the stage until eleven o’clock for a brief show. “To make matters worse, that jet was also delayed leaving London.” The plug was not pulled until about eleven o’clock, when the public had been waiting for hours.

This story has been confirmed by Burna Boy himself on his Instagram story on Sunday. There they say that ties with that GMT have now been severed and that Bon Bon Entertainment is managing the sequel: there will be a replacement show at the Jailradome on July 23, for which tickets from the previous weekend will remain valid. Anyone who cannot or does not want to go on that replacement date can get a refund. ‘To accommodate visitors who will of course have already traveled to Arnhem, we provide shuttle buses from the four biggest-ticket cities to replacement shows,’ says Meyda. Interested people can register for this. They’ll read in an email on Monday how it works.

Concert promoters are now furious with juice queen Yvonne Koldeweiser, who posted stories about the Gelredom debacle on her channel. According to his detectives, Burna Boy would not want to perform because of payment problems: the French intermediary (GMT Live) would have taken the full fee (€750,000) for the Dutch show and disappeared. According to Coldweiser, Bon Bon should not have taken the risk and canceled the show much earlier. Jim Mayda: What a bitch, but yeah, that’s what she does. The artist is simply paid well, and even if it wasn’t: Burna Boy would never sell out to a full house for pay. He does this for his fans. It is an accident, its juice is being extracted.