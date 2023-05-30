Burna Boy to Down the Rabbit Hole as a replacement headliner

After weeks of speculation, Down the Rabbit Hole has finally announced their new headliner. And it’s definitely not a downgrade: The Nigerian superstar will be replacing Burna Boy Strome, who canceled his entire tour schedule due to unspecified health reasons. Good thing: With Burna Boy, Down the Rabbit Hole has finally brought a fat fish, and it certainly isn’t obvious in such a short amount of time.

With his mix of Afro-pop, Afrobeat, dancehall and hip-hop, Burna Boy is currently the biggest star on the African continent. His last album was released last year love, damini (on which he also collaborated with names like Ed Sheeran, J Balvin and Khalid), we already saw him shine at the Lowlands (watch the full show here!) and he played shows at Ahoy, Rotterdam and the Ziggodome. This year, Burna Boy is on the rise again: On June 17, the love, damini Take him on a trip to Gelredome. And for Benningen, it turned out.

Now that the biggest question mark on the Down the Rabbit Hole block schedule is complete, there’s only one left: Slowthai’s replacement. After the rape allegations (Slothai will appear in court in June), he was quietly dropped from the lineup. It is not yet clear who will replace him.

Down the Rabbit Hole will take place from June 30 to July 2 this year.