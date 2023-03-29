Burt Bacharach scored My Best Friend’s Wedding – 02/09/2023 – Illustrated

The musician Burt Bacharach, who died this Thursday (9) at the age of 94, composed hits that marked cinema and theater. One of them is “I Say a Little Prayer”, a song that gained ground in the popular imagination with the movie “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and voiced by Aretha Franklin.

The romantic comedy tells the story of Julianne (Julia Roberts) and Michael (Dermot Mulroney), ex-boyfriends who became best friends and promised that they would get married if they couldn’t find a romantic partner by the age of 28.

When they are close to reaching the date, Michael invites Julianne to be maid of honor at his wedding to another woman. The friend accepts, but hatches a secret plan to win him back before he gets married.

In the music scene, the wedding planners are having dinner in a restaurant when George Downe (Rupert Everett) pulls out the music, infecting the rest of the restaurant, who join in the chorus.