Busy night for Foo Fighter Dave Grohl at Glastonbury | Show

Dave Grohl’s had a busy night on day two of UK music festival Glastonbury. The Foo Fighters guitarist was not only seen with The Pretenders, but also played a song with Guns N’ Roses.

Axl Rose shouted, “You can never have too many guitars” when Dave Grohl was brought onstage. Band hits hit with Foo Fighter Paradise City, This was the final part of the concert that Guns N’ Roses performed on the Pyramid Stage, the main stage of the festival.



our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot display this social post, live blog or otherwise, because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Earlier in the evening, during a performance by The Pretenders, Grohl crawled behind the drums to play a song with that band.

Paul mccartney

There were also rumors that Paul McCartney would also reveal his face during the Guns N’ Roses concert. The oldest artist ever to perform at Glastonbury was on the festival grounds. Sir Paul was considered his hit live and Let Die I will come to play Guns N’ Roses had covered the song years earlier, and the song became one of the band’s hits. Rose said, “We’re helping someone celebrate the 50th anniversary of this song.” live and Let Die Condition. McCartney wrote the song for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name.

McCartney is at Glastonbury all weekend. He watched The Pretenders perform from the side of the Park Stage. After the last song, frontwoman Chrissie Hynde brought the ex-Beatle on stage. He waved to the excited audience. Perhaps fans will get to see Sir Paul, the music composer, on Sunday evening. He is mentioned as one of the artists who come to Elton John’s performance to shine.

four special guests

But McCartney is not alone. There has been much speculation as to who will be the guest of honor at Elton John’s final concert in Great Britain, which also serves as the closing act of the festival. There will be four special guests in this. John’s husband David Furnish told commercial TV broadcaster ITV.

When Furnish was asked which stars would guide Elton, he said he was sworn to secrecy. The singer himself recently revealed that he had booked a rehearsal space to practice with his guests.

On Saturday, Britney Spears posted messages on social media that revealed she was heading to England for Glastonbury. Britney’s choice wouldn’t be weird. Both worked together on this song last year hold me close, Dua Lipa’s name is also in discussion. The pairing of both was a hit in 2021 cold heart,

sure seems Sun However, Taron Egerton will be taking the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night. The actor starred in the biopic rocket Man Elton. Other names that have been mentioned, or that fans are hoping for, are Paul McCartney and Harry Styles.