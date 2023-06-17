Busy track Amsterdam due to Beyonce’s work and concerts

Congestion and delays are expected at the track this weekend, due to work around Amsterdam Centraal and two sold-out concerts by Beyoncé at the Johan Cruyff Arena. NS has warned that commuters should take into account additional travel time and concert organizer Mojo has warned concert-goers about train problems.

Due to work on the track, no trains will run between Amsterdam Central Station and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, and between Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Haarlem. Travelers are advised to travel by train to Duivendrecht station or use the Metro. Buses are stationed between Sloterdijk and Haarlem.

ProRail announced that, among other things, the switch and track would be removed to extend the platforms between tracks 7 and 8. Major maintenance is also required on the switches and overhead wires on the Dijksgracht. The adjusted timetable applies from Sunday to Monday nights until approximately 02:00.

Concert-goers in Amsterdam have had more problems than the train lately. Last weekend, several visitors to a Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam were stranded after a ProRail fault brought train traffic around the capital to a standstill. In September, no trains stopped at the Bijlmer Arena during sold-out concerts at the Ziggo Dome (Kensington) and AFAS Live (Yad Lorraine) due to overcrowding around the Grand Prix at Zandvoort.