Buy a drink and Starbucks will give you another: promotion valid until January 7

Starbucks wants to please its customers during the last days in which its beverages will be available. Season And to conclude with prosperity he will give a gift to his customers free drink In the purchase of another. The best part is that as you read this, there are still several days left in this benefit, so take advantage of it as soon as possible.

According to the information published on their website, by purchasing only one drink Grande or Venti, the cafeteria will give you something else entirely Free, This promotion is only available between 12pm and 7pm. Go and enjoy a delicious coffee to accompany you this season winter,

Simply by purchasing a large or venti drink, the cafeteria will give you another drink absolutely free. Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

How does the Starbucks promotion apply?

to legalize it promotionThe only thing you have to do is go to one of the cafes starbucks From the Mexican Republic and order a selected large (400 ml) or venti (500 ml) drink and you will automatically get a second completely free.

participating drinks

Hot and Iced: Latte, Latte Macchiato, Cappuccino, American Espresso, Caramel Macchiato, Flat White, Café Mocha, Café Mocha Blanco, Brown Sugar Shaken Iced Espresso, Vanilla Toasted Shaken Iced Espresso, Hazelnut Shaken Iced Espresso, Cold Brew, Red Velvet.

Hot, Iced or Frappuccino: Chestnut Praline

Among the selected drinks you can order it hot, iced or frappuccino Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

This promotion will depend on the availability of the product in the store. Drinks do not include modifiers, and if you add them, they will be charged at list price. drink They may be the same or different and the highest priced participant drink will be charged on the ticket.

Which Starbucks locations does the free drink promotion apply to?

it advantage It is available in stores or by ordering through Starbucks Rewards Pickup, Car Pickup, and Starbucks Rewards Delivery. It is valid in Starbucks coffee stores in the Mexican Republic that have availability and connectivity to the Starbucks Rewards system. Does not apply in Airport Stores or Reserve Stores.

Promotion valid for Starbucks Rewards members only. Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

How long is the Starbucks promotion available?

This incredible promotion will be available until December 25th 7th January At the above times, but limited to one promotion per ticket. Present the coupon to validate the promotion or order it directly from your barista.