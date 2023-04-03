Buy a high-end processor for 9 euros because the seller buried the CPU under a pile of garbage

A buyer found himself with a unique opportunity when he acquired a CPU valued at 600 euros for 9 euros.

There are people to whom the goddess luck smiles Once in life. A few weeks ago, a user starred in a curious story in which he got purchase for less than 20 euros a product valued at more than 1,000 euros . As he related, it was a risky move because he thought that the GPU “it would not work”, but to his joy he stumbled upon a fully functional graph. And, this time, the protagonist of the story got an even bigger bargain because, after much searching, he came across a processor at an irresistible price.

As can be seen on these lines, the CPU in question is a i9-9900K, a high-end processor normally associated with more powerful Gaming PCs. Although it was launched more than 4 years ago, it is usual to come across this product for a few 600 euros, a price that varies depending on the store and the different offers you may receive. However, the price paid by the protagonist of this story is far from the official price since, as he relates in a reddit post managed to acquire the processor for just 9 euro.

You took advantage of an Amazon policy

In his Reddit post, the user recounts how he came across this offer. As detailed, he ran into the processor in the middle of a pile of garbage. So, she pointed out that she found it in a pile of returned items from Amazon Basics, stressing that most of these orders seemed “canceled or returned”. For this reason, he indicated that it is possible that on more occasions they screw up and make available to the most clever products for prices much lower than usual.

Be that as it may, it is not usual to come across this type of situation marked by luck. In mid-March, a user purchased a 2TB hard drive for less than 10 euros and upon receiving it, he realized that he had fallen for a very popular scam on the internet . In addition, another person also had a bad experience buying an apparently new hard drive that, unfortunately, had almost 1TB of information inside . However, this data is valued at several thousand euros.





In 3D Games | Between Counter Strike 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, the goodbye of E3 2023 and the news of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, March has not given us a second of respite: Featured releases and news of the month

In 3D Games | It was impossible on Wii but Tears of the Kingdom will perfect a mechanic that made many Zelda fans dream