Bye bye bags under the eyes: Here’s how to give your tired eyes a fresh look

accomplish

Are you suffering from bags under eyes? Luckily, in many cases you can get rid of them with makeup and beauty products.

In the case of moisture accumulation, we have already concluded that cooling is effective. There are many products available in the market for this. For example, there are cooling eye sticks or eye gels, they all serve the same purpose. puffy eyes to counteract.

Are you looking to get rid of dark circles or hyperpigmentation? are color correctors (colored concealers) way to go, First determine what color the circles are. Are these blue-purple or it is about hyperpigmentation with darker skin tones, then go for an orange color corrector. Are your bags looking more green? then go (peach) to pink/reddish. Do you have red bags under your eyes? then choose green color, In this article you can read how color correctors work and how to use them.

Are your bags not so present or does shadow play a role? Then you can often use a skin-colored concealer. Do you want to completely conceal your under eye area? Then choose a color that matches your skin tone. Do you want to brighten up the area under your eyes? Then choose a concealer that is a shade or two lighter than your skin tone.

type of concealer

So concealer is the go-to tool for hiding bags under the eyes, but which type is best to use? There are two types of concealer: liquid and cream. Liquid concealers are probably the most well known. These usually come in the same container as a lip gloss tube. They often have an angled applicator that you pop out of the container, or a sponge that releases product when you squeeze the tube. Cream concealers often come in jars.

The difference between cream and liquid concealer lies in the coverage. Cream products are often thicker and therefore also provide more coverage. With liquid concealer, it all depends on the formula. Some liquid concealers can be very opaque, others are more natural.

Which concealer you choose best depends on whether you want to get rid of bags under the eyes. If you need to conceal a lot of depth, it’s best to opt for a liquid concealer or cream concealer that covers well. If the discoloration under your eyes isn’t too bad, a more natural liquid concealer is your best bet.

apply

You simply apply concealer with your fingers or a brush. Which one of these you use best, again depends on your goal. Do you want heavy coverage? Then apply using your fingertips or a flat concealer brush. If you want a little coverage—which is recommended for those with fine lines—it’s best to use a fluffy brush.

