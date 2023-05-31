Bye bye dry shampoo, this simple remedy works even better against oily hair, according to hairstylists. Nina

Whether you have thin hair that needs frequent touch-ups or you just don’t have time to wash your hair, we can all experience a quick fix Use against oily hair. No dry shampoo this time, because Beautyland has come up with a new trick to keep your hair clean all day long.

Anyone who suffers from oily hair is probably familiar with the concept of dry shampoo. But admit it: If you’re not careful, you’ll end up with a brown bird’s nest. In the meantime, a better remedy against oily locks would be. And, unlike dry shampoo, it moisturises.

Do these wipes get rid of your oily hair with one wipe?

It’s hair guru Sam McKnight who provided the new treatment. As the hairstylist of famous models like Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, and actress Cate Blanchett, he knows how important it is for women to always have fresh and shiny locks.

So she launched ‘Lazy Girl Cleansing Hair Cloth’. The Wet Wipes are one of the most popular products in their hair care line and are favored by many models on the catwalk.



Quickly swiping the wet towel along your hairline and at the ends and roots of your hair will leave your hair looking freshly washed. Enough time to postpone your wash for an extra day.

Belgian Hairdresser: “A Dry Shampoo Doesn’t Moisturize Your Hair, This Does It”

Belgian hairstylist Pascal van Lönhout is a fan. “Sam McKnight is a great inspiration to me. wet wipes Made with ingredients that neutralize your hair’s grease and moisturize at the same time. A dry shampoo doesn’t do the latter. It simply absorbs the fat on your scalp,” he explains. “I haven’t used the wipes myself yet, but I plan to work with them in future photo shoots.”



This can also be done with cheap makeup wipes. hairstylist pascal van loanhout

Sam McKnight’s Lazy Girl Cleansing Hair Cloths cost around twenty euros per pack, but for those who like to try a trick, it can be even cheaper. Simple makeup wipes, which usually cost less than five euros and you may already have them at home, can be an option. “The ingredients in those wipes work against oily hair as well. Eventually, you want to remove the oil too, but then on the scalp,” van Loenhout says.

“Make sure you do not use wipes for your hair that contain alcohol or lemon. Those ingredients then dry out the hair and make it more shiny. always choose Wipe that contain enough moisturizing ingredients,” warns the hairstylist.

