Byredo Introduces ‘Summer Rain’ Scented Candle – JFK

Swedish company Byredo has come up with a new scented candle. Hopefully it doesn’t smell like “Swedish”. No, a little soft. They come with a very enticing fragrance. They feature the ‘Summer Rain’ scented candle. It smells, as you might expect, of a summer rain shower. And let’s face it, few things in life smell better than this.

Even Johnny Depp — who’s drenched in Dior Sauvage — can’t beat the smell of a rain shower on a summer morning or evening. If it has been extremely hot all day, a small rain shower will fall from heaven like a gift from God. Then open the windows and sliding doors, and your home will not only become surprisingly cool, but also acquire an interesting aroma.

Breddo ‘Summer Rain’ Scented Candle

Byredo has launched its ‘Summer Rain’ scented candle. This is the latest addition to their range of scented candles. They describe the new fragrance as a “rainy hook on a hot day”. It has a cathartic scent of fresh notes of basil and spearmint to mimic moisture, as well as fig and sparkling ginger to create a vibrant green picture.

Tonka beans and sandalwood creep up your nostrils for a final touch of vitality. It represents the last ‘fragrant’ piece of earth – which makes new life possible – after a period of cold showers. Vegan Black candles can be found in refillable matte black glass jars with the brand’s classic, minimalist labels.

A sprint in the midst of torrential rain. The falling raindrops are heated by the sun. The restorative power of nature. “Summer Rain” is a slate clean, ready for a new day,” writes Bredo. Well, we couldn’t put it better. Make a cup of coffee, open your nose and enjoy!

Breddo’s ‘Summer Rain’ scented candle costs $70 and is available on the brand’s website.