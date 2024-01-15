Cabecita Rodriguez throws darts at Andre Jardin after leaving America

Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodriguez He was officially introduced as a Portland Timbers player, and while doing so he took advantage of the microphone to leave a message andre jardinA strategist who had relegated him to a secondary role in Club América.

Explaining what prompted the Uruguayan striker to leave Aguilas to join an outfit with less pedigree He immediately associated it with his activityWhich was due to the strategic needs of Jardine.

“I feel great, I haven’t stopped for a moment since I was in Mexico. Yes, I missed some games, but It was the coach’s decision to leave me aside.But apparently I was training, I had a stake in the team’s subsidiary“I did preseason, I’m very happy, happy to be there and I can’t wait for my visa to be authorized to be able to play.”

completed a cycle in mexico

Despite the championships obtained with Santos, Cruz Azul and América, Cabecita Rodríguez was marked in the last few months to such an extent that he was no longer thinking about a comeback once his relationship with MLS ended. Was. Uruguay will find a place in football,

“I had the expectation that I would want to be on a team in MLS, which means I felt like I had come full circle in America.” I didn’t have as much involvement as I wanted., Thank God the door was open for me and I am grateful. “I’m very happy, I hope to perform better than before and I hope to contribute.”

He hopes that the same activity will take him back to the Uruguayan national team, an illusion that is very current, to the point of dreaming of being at the 2024 Copa América, which will actually be held in the United States.