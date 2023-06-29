Cabinet made plans against liquor

alcohol

A complete ban on sports canteens, a ban on the sale of wine or specialty beer in supermarkets, a substantial increase in excise duty and even a minimum price for alcoholic beverages. Van Ooijen is aiming for support to get the Netherlands on Alcloak. Sources from The Hague have reported this Wire.

With a long list of alcohol-restricting measures in place, CU ministers are looking to add a next chapter with policy resulting from the containment agreement. In agreement with this, obesity, smoking and problematic alcohol consumption must be combated.

Women suffer more from alcohol than men: ‘Beware the harmful effects’read this also

long list

According to the newspaper, the list of patrons is longer than initially thought. Sources from The Hague report that the Secretary of State also wants a ban on serving alcohol between four in the morning and eight in the morning and a ban on the distance sale of alcohol. This means you can no longer order your drink online.

The alternative would also be to ban the sale of liquor from 10 pm to 7 am. Besides, there are also plans to label beverage bottles with health warnings and maximum number of glasses to be consumed.

answer

According to a spokesman for State Secretary Van Ooijen, no decision has been taken yet. “To achieve the widely supported goals of the Prevention Agreement regarding the problem of alcohol use, more needs to be done. So State Secretary Van Ooijen has promised the House that he will introduce some more changes to the current approach.

He is discussing its possible content with all parties involved, from industry to science and health funds. No pre-sorting has yet been done on specific measures. And so no decisions have been made yet about what is and what is not. Hopefully we’ll be able to do that this summer,” he says.

Aline (32) swaps wine for a pack of soft drink: ‘The mental hangover goes way beyond hanging out on the toilet’read this also