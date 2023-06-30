Cabinet members in memories of slavery • Crowd expected at the pump

AP Commemoration of the past of slavery in The Hague on 29 June

Good morning! Cabinet members travel across the country to participate in slavery commemorations. And filling stations are expecting a huge rush from motorists who want to fill up gas just ahead of tomorrow’s price hike.

First up the weather: good periods of sunshine, but a chance of rain, especially inland. The temperature rises from 21 degrees in the northwest to 24 degrees in the southeast with a moderate west to southwest wind.

What can you expect today?

About half of the cabinet travels the country to participate in commemorations of slavery. Ministers reflect on the fact that yesterday, exactly 150 years ago, slavery was abolished in the Netherlands. Ministers Kaag and Van Gennep and Secretary of State Uslu will deliver speeches.

The nineteen largest Dutch churches, united in the Council of Churches, hold a service at the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam to commemorate the abolition of slavery.

A day before the excise duty hike on petrol and diesel, petrol station owners are expecting a huge rush. Many motorists would like to fill their tank quickly. To combat high energy prices, the cabinet reduced excise duties last year, but they will rise again tomorrow.

The start of Maritime Day coincides with Sel den Helder, the largest maritime event in the Netherlands. Navy ships will be open to the public in the coming days.

what did you miss

According to a study commissioned by the municipality on the past of slavery, the city council of Hoorn played a leading role in the past of slavery in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. “As one of the few towns represented in the VOC and WIC, Hoorn was strongly involved in the Dutch slavery system,” the researchers said.

Research reports suggest that most of Hoorn’s city administrators simultaneously held a position as director in the Dutch East India Company (VOC) and the West India Company (WIC), two trading companies that transported an estimated $1.5 million. Used to do Lakhs of people were enslaved.

Other news of the night:

and then this:

A protest march has been organized in Nanterre, near Paris, for Nahel, a 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by a police officer this week. This trip was organized by his mother.