Cadaca reacts to the slow speed of ticket applications for currency exchange in Cuba

The Network of Exchange Houses (CADECA) has responded to user concerns about the slow speed of the ticket application, being the only platform in Cuba that allows access to the purchase of foreign currency in the country’s official market.

To legally obtain freely convertible currency (MLC), Cubans must use the Cuban Stamp application.

The platform allows users to book appointments to exchange their national currency for MLC, thus avoiding long lines at the bank, which are now virtual. All you need is a mobile device (with Android system) or a computer with an Internet connection.

It is important to remember that users must show their identity document when exchanging and they can only exchange up to US$100 or its equivalent in MLC. The currency they receive will depend on the availability in the bank at the time of operation.

In response to a user’s concern, Aleida Ruiz Montano, who wrote: “Since July 18, 2023, I have received requests for changes in the waiting room, with almost no progress, I do not know the reasons for such slowness.” “The ticket waiting room proceeds as per availability at the exchange office where the registration was done,” Cadca said.

Cadacca ticket purchase of currency in Cuba

Furthermore, Cadaca reported that “there are a large number of records in all branches and the amount to be exchanged fluctuates depending on the entry of different currencies.”

For example, in Sancti Spiritus, an exchange house official reported that sales in cadecas depended largely on purchases made in hotels.

In addition to tourism, Cadaca’s foreign exchange earnings also depend on Cuban-Americans with relatives on the island, who sometimes purchase prepaid cards in freely convertible currency (MLC) during their visits to the country to purchase goods in stores. Are.

Some Cubans have sought alternatives to purchasing foreign currency without going through their regions’ CADACA. One of them is to go to hotel exchange offices, where they have to provide these services.

However, according to the official Cadaca account Facebook, the hotel itself decides who to sell the currency or card to, giving priority to the customer’s stay. This means that if you are not a hotel guest, you may be denied service.



