Cade Cowell debuts with Chivas with double

The Mexican-American opened the scoring in the Concacaf Champions Cup match against Forge FC

cade cowell He needed five appearances to get his first goal as a player Shivaj Every time the Mexican-American opened the scoring against fc forge in a valid match for Concacaf Champions Cup,

one of the three reinforcements of Shivaj For this semester he finally appeared on the scoreboard and, as a visitor, was able to celebrate his first goal with the red and white team.

Fernando ‘Oso’ Gonzalez made a brilliant assist on the 26th minute cade cowellWho took advantage of being alone in front of the frame and, with force, made it 1-0 for a moment, before the goalkeeper let go.

first part is good cade cowell It didn’t end there, before going into half-time, the winger provided a brilliant service to Ricardo Marin, from whom the Mexican forward made it 2-1 with a header in the 45th minute.

With his goal on 26 minutes, cade cowell He broke a streak of nearly five months without scoring since he was last on the scoreboard last September when he was a player for the San Jose Earthquakes. Their victim on that occasion was Minnesota United.

His great work continued in the supplemental part of Guidance Shivaj On to the next example, when on 62 minutes, he once again calmly scored against the goalkeeper to add the second goal to his personal account and make the score 3–1.

Fernando Gago made several moves for this match, as he had already rested players such as Roberto ‘Piozo’ Alvarado, Erick Gutiérrez, Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán and Jesús Orozco Chiquete, who were also unable to travel, and There were elements like the Oscar Whaley way. Lived my first minute as a footballer Shivaj In an official match.

“Pending account” of reinforcements. Shivaj For this Clausura 2024 it is now in Liga MX because there it has already accumulated 144 minutes without being present on the scoreboard and at the weekend, at home, it will have the opportunity to celebrate for the first time in front of its fans when they face FC Juárez Let’s host.