Cadence of Hyrule PC Version Game Free Full Download 2020

about this game

Cadence of Hyrule: The Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda[a] An indie rhythm roguelike video game created by Brace Yourself Games and published by Nintendo (Spike Chunsoft in Japan). Game released for Nintendo Switch on June 13, 2019.

game play

Cadence of Hyrule combines the rhythm-based gameplay of Crypt of the NecroDancer with characters, settings, and music from The Legend of Zelda series. Players play almost all of the game as Link or Princess Zelda, while other characters, such as NecroDancer protagonist Cadence, are unlocked by progressing through the game or completing certain quests, each with unique abilities. Gamers venture across an Overworld made up of predefined areas and map designs related to Zelda legends such as Hyrule Castle or Death Mountain, but comparative placements are procedurally generated for each new save file. These maps remain the same throughout the entire game, but certain dungeons, such as those found in temples, are randomly generated each time you visit them. Whenever an enemy is in place, players must move and attack to the music using the directional buttons, with bonus multipliers and extra rewards available to keep the beat. The game allows players to find or purchase weapons and equipment, such as a shovel to dig up dirt or a torch to reveal the contents of a chest.

How to install the game?

