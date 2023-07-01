Calculate your profits: These companies welcome you on your birthday

kinepolis

It remains a favorite activity: going to the cinema. How cool to do this for free on your birthday. Just make sure you have a My Kinepolis account and a free birthday ticket will appear in your account seven days before your birthday. You can then use that ticket on your birthday or the day after.

Custom

With your My Rituals account, you’ll receive a personalized code on your birthday for a free shower oil of your choice. Easy to remember: You can use the discount code as soon as you shop in store or online. So running to the store just for that shower oil is not possible.

lidl

In these times, savings on groceries is welcome. If you have an account through the Lidl Plus app, you’ll receive a free product on your birthday. Lidl has already selected that product for you.

Albert Heizen

Another great way to save on groceries for your birthday party: At Albert Heijn, you get your groceries delivered for free on your birthday. The following also applies: Already logged in to the app.

McDonald’s

The fast food restaurant knows that your birthday deserves to be celebrated properly. If you’re logged into the app, you’ll receive a free product on your birthday. You can choose from six chicken nuggets, a McFlurry or a hamburger.

