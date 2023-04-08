Caliber, the new shooter from 1C Game Studios arrives in April

1C Game Studios officially confirms the international release date for free-to-play team shooter Caliber. The game will be available on Steam on April 12, 2023.

Meet Lyonz, Movistar R7 support

Along with the release date, 1C Game Studios has released the development roadmap for 2023. Major game updates for Q2 and Q3 include a new collection of Operators, new maps and story missions with 3D additions, new war arenas and game modes. One of the main additions to the game will be the introduction of the Batalhão squad of Operações Policiais Especiais (BOPE), a special police unit of the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro (PMERJ) in Brazil.

It may interest you: What’s new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

A shooter In third-person online multiplayer, Caliber’s gameplay is based on tactical cooperation between players, each taking on one of four roles represented by dozens of operators. Offering both PVP and PVE, the key to victory in Caliber is a proper assessment of the current situation and coordinated teamwork between all players.

Haand 68 operators playable in gauge, featuring 17 real-world special forces units in 12 countries, including the US, UK, Israel, Germany, and France. Each Operator in Caliber has a unique set of skills, weapons, and special abilities:

Assault– The fastest unit, capable of flanking the enemy to get behind their lines.

Shooter– Provides cover and eliminates targets at long range.

Doctor– Heals and revives allies and is effective in close and medium range combat.

It may interest you: Tickets for the Valorant Masters Tokyo go on sale

Support– Heavily armed operator with lots of HP and armor. The main objective of Support is to divert the enemy’s attention and interrupt their attacks.

gauge it launched into open beta in late 2019 and has been constantly evolving from player feedback ever since.