call. Have you had to wait for hours for the shuttle bus after Harry Styles?

The elopement again did not go smoothly after the Harry Styles concert in Werchter. Often one had to queue for hours to get a seat on the shuttle buses.

“Concert at 10:30…and got on the shuttle bus at 1:00 (and we weren’t even near the last.” someone posted this on Facebook. “Why is it 1 big soup again? Almost midnight and we’re still always standing in line for the shuttle bus. FYI: The Harry Styles concert ended promptly at 10:30 p.m.” Another concert-goer tweeted to De Lijn and Live Nation Addressed. Another Twitter user: “Harry was great, but he spent almost three hours queuing for the highly recommended shuttle bus to Leuven, which was a bit much.”

(Read more below the call)

Those who did not go to Werchter by car were automatically dependent on the shuttle bus that De Lijn stationed between Leuven station and the Werchter festival site. It was impossible to leave anyone at the venue of the festival. The only kiss and ride area was at Leuven station. De Lijn promoted this with its shuttle buses. But the system turned out to be less efficient than hoped. Concert-goers complained that they had to wait two to three hours to board such a bus.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

In De Lijn, they blame it on the power of the masses and the fact that the returns were not spread out logically, which is the case for a multi-day festival like the following weekend. Spokeswoman Ine Peters said, “We evacuated twelve thousand people to Leuven in a short time.” “Earlier we deployed 35 shuttle buses, which is a lot more than Bruce Springsteen did last week. But it takes a while to get all those people on the bus. Everyone returns at the same time, which is different from the festival where it is more spread out.

As a result, concert-goers who missed the night’s connecting train had to manage in Leuven.