Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare PC Latest Version Full Game Download 2020

about this game

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. As part of the Call of Duty series, it was released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows in November 2007 and ported to the Wii in 2009 as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Reflex Edition. It’s the World War II setting of the show’s previous entries, and rather a modern-day setting. Developed over 2 years, the game uses a proprietary engine.

The Game received universal acclaim from critics, while the gameplay and narrative received particular praise, with criticism targeting the game’s collapse to significantly revolutionize the first-person shooter genre. The match has won numerous awards from gambling sites such as IGN’s Best Xbox 360 Game. It was the best-selling game worldwide in 2007, promoting approximately 7,000 units by January 2008 and approximately 16 million units by November 2013. Storyline: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 followed. A version of the game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, premiered on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2016 alongside certain editions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. A standalone version debuted in June 2017.

