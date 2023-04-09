Call of Duty League will have streaming on both YouTube and Twitch

Things return to their natural course. Although sometimes, everything must be said, this cause is not the best for the sector (the predominance of Twitch is worrying) nor in the best circumstances (the current crisis forces changes in strategy). We explain ourselves. Since this past Friday, April 7, the Call of Duty League has returned to streaming on YouTube, in addition to the platform it was already on, Twitch.

The Activision Blizzard thing playing with the two platforms gives to write a book. The relationship with Twitch began when the Amazon platform paid no more and no less than $90 million for the Overwatch League, specifically for the two initial seasons, 2018 and 2019. At that time it was a milestone, with esports in full swing, but some wondered if the potential audiences had that value.

The answer came two years later and it was evident. They weren’t worth it, and Activision Blizzard had to find another alternative. It was obvious who to turn to, and in 2020, the company that is now trying to acquire Microsoft reached another million-dollar deal, $160M with YouTube, this time for the OWL pack, Call of Duty League and Hearthstone competitionsthat game that no one currently remembers, for three years: 2020, 2021 and 2022.

It seemed that in 2023 the shooter competition for which Playstation is fighting returned to Twitchafter the agreement with YouTube expired in January, but now and suddenly, it can be enjoyed on both platforms.

The history of Blizzard competitions is already part of the history of the sector in terms of its broadcast model and several things are clear. Not even the publisher’s competitions generate audiences that, for the moment, are worth those millions; nor is the sector currently able to invest such figures; and no more exclusivities and sign up for every possible platform: It does not make sense, at a time like the present, when technology allows you to press a button and broadcast to several platforms simultaneously, taking away audiences or possibilities of viewers. The thing is not to lose a single viewerand if you can have it within reach for the same broadcast cost, welcome to all platforms.