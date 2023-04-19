Calvin Harris and Ne-Yo are among the releases of the week

We arrived in the middle of the month and also on another Friday! That means it’s time to check out the music releases of the week! In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting things arrived on the main digital platforms today (15). We can guarantee that there is good music for all tastes! Let’s discover them all?

Among the highlights, the new singles from Calvin Harris with special participation of Justin Timberlake, halsey It is pharrell. We also have clips coming out of the Felipe Ret It is Anita. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter It is Ne-Yo.

Check the news:

SINGLES

Calvin Harris ft Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell – Stay With Me

Claudia Leitte – Quereres

Davi Kneip, LK from Scotland, DJ Alex BNH – Fala Que Ama

Demi Lovato – Substance

DJ Anne Louise, Kall Medrado – Eu Te Vi

Lizzo – 2 Be Loved

P!nk – Irrelevant

Priscilla Alcantara – You Learned to Love – Studio F

OTHER RELEASES

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid & Lucky Daye – Come For Me
Bella Poarch – Dolls
Bibi Tato – Dose de Mim
CHICAGO – Firecracker
Courtesy of Casa feat L7NNON and Terror dos Beats – Já Vou
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
David Bisbal – Tú Me Delantas
David Carreira, Matheus Fernandes – Saturno (She is Evil)
Ellie Goulding and Big Sean – Easy Lover
Felipe Amorim, JAMM´ – No Ouvidinho (Remix)
Gabily, DJ 2F, DJ Will 22 and Mousik – Scratch
Gabriel Elias and Roberta Campos – Kiss Me
Kayo Monteiro – Tik Tak
Kevin O Chris feat Mc Gabizin – Among All
Latto – PUSSY
Lewis Of Man, Carly Rae Jepsen – Move Me
Omar Montes & Belinda – Si Tú Me Llamas
Rachel Reis – Lovezinho
Ricky Martin – PLAY
Salem Ilese – Moments of Silence
SAMARONY ft. Tarcísio do Acordeon – Foda Pra Quem Ama
Vinck – My Dream
Zoo – In Control

CLIPS

DJ Gaby Soares, Nathy MC and DJ Alex BNH – CARRO DA PUT4RIA

Di Ferrero – Um Toast feat Badauí

Felipe Ret, Anitta – Tudo Nosso

Zoo – In Control

ALBUMS AND EPS

Claudia Leitte – Ao Vivo Na Prainha da Claudinha (Part 2)

Lizzo – Special

Ne-Yo – Self Explanatory

Sabrina Carpenter – E-mails I Can’t Send

Tierry – Roll of Millions Vol.2 (EP)

Turma do Pagode – EP 1 Live Mixturadin

