Calvin Harris and Ne-Yo are among the releases of the week

We arrived in the middle of the month and also on another Friday! That means it’s time to check out the music releases of the week! In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting things arrived on the main digital platforms today (15). We can guarantee that there is good music for all tastes! Let’s discover them all?

Among the highlights, the new singles from Calvin Harris with special participation of Justin Timberlake, halsey It is pharrell. We also have clips coming out of the Felipe Ret It is Anita. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter It is Ne-Yo.

Check the news:

SINGLES

Calvin Harris ft Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell – Stay With Me

Claudia Leitte – Quereres

Davi Kneip, LK from Scotland, DJ Alex BNH – Fala Que Ama

Demi Lovato – Substance

DJ Anne Louise, Kall Medrado – Eu Te Vi

Lizzo – 2 Be Loved

P!nk – Irrelevant

Priscilla Alcantara – You Learned to Love – Studio F

OTHER RELEASES

Alicia Keys ft. Khalid & Lucky Daye – Come For Me

Bella Poarch – Dolls

Bibi Tato – Dose de Mim

CHICAGO – Firecracker

Courtesy of Casa feat L7NNON and Terror dos Beats – Já Vou

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

David Bisbal – Tú Me Delantas

David Carreira, Matheus Fernandes – Saturno (She is Evil)

Ellie Goulding and Big Sean – Easy Lover

Felipe Amorim, JAMM´ – No Ouvidinho (Remix)

Gabily, DJ 2F, DJ Will 22 and Mousik – Scratch

Gabriel Elias and Roberta Campos – Kiss Me

Kayo Monteiro – Tik Tak

Kevin O Chris feat Mc Gabizin – Among All

Latto – PUSSY

Lewis Of Man, Carly Rae Jepsen – Move Me

Omar Montes & Belinda – Si Tú Me Llamas

Rachel Reis – Lovezinho

Ricky Martin – PLAY

Salem Ilese – Moments of Silence

SAMARONY ft. Tarcísio do Acordeon – Foda Pra Quem Ama

Vinck – My Dream

Zoo – In Control

CLIPS

DJ Gaby Soares, Nathy MC and DJ Alex BNH – CARRO DA PUT4RIA

Di Ferrero – Um Toast feat Badauí

Felipe Ret, Anitta – Tudo Nosso

Zoo – In Control

ALBUMS AND EPS

Claudia Leitte – Ao Vivo Na Prainha da Claudinha (Part 2)

Lizzo – Special

Ne-Yo – Self Explanatory

Sabrina Carpenter – E-mails I Can’t Send

Tierry – Roll of Millions Vol.2 (EP)

Turma do Pagode – EP 1 Live Mixturadin