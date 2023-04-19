Calvin Harris and Ne-Yo are among the releases of the week

We arrived in the middle of the month and also on another Friday! That means it’s time to check out the music releases of the week! In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting things arrived on the main digital platforms today (15). We can guarantee that there is good music for all tastes! Let’s discover them all?
Among the highlights, the new singles from Calvin Harris with special participation of Justin Timberlake, halsey It is pharrell. We also have clips coming out of the Felipe Ret It is Anita. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter It is Ne-Yo.
Check the news:
SINGLES
Calvin Harris ft Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell – Stay With Me
Advertising
Advertising
Claudia Leitte – Quereres
Davi Kneip, LK from Scotland, DJ Alex BNH – Fala Que Ama
Demi Lovato – Substance
DJ Anne Louise, Kall Medrado – Eu Te Vi
Shortly!
Lizzo – 2 Be Loved
P!nk – Irrelevant
Priscilla Alcantara – You Learned to Love – Studio F
OTHER RELEASES
Alicia Keys ft. Khalid & Lucky Daye – Come For Me
Bella Poarch – Dolls
Bibi Tato – Dose de Mim
CHICAGO – Firecracker
Courtesy of Casa feat L7NNON and Terror dos Beats – Já Vou
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
David Bisbal – Tú Me Delantas
David Carreira, Matheus Fernandes – Saturno (She is Evil)
Ellie Goulding and Big Sean – Easy Lover
Felipe Amorim, JAMM´ – No Ouvidinho (Remix)
Gabily, DJ 2F, DJ Will 22 and Mousik – Scratch
Gabriel Elias and Roberta Campos – Kiss Me
Kayo Monteiro – Tik Tak
Kevin O Chris feat Mc Gabizin – Among All
Latto – PUSSY
Lewis Of Man, Carly Rae Jepsen – Move Me
Omar Montes & Belinda – Si Tú Me Llamas
Rachel Reis – Lovezinho
Ricky Martin – PLAY
Salem Ilese – Moments of Silence
SAMARONY ft. Tarcísio do Acordeon – Foda Pra Quem Ama
Vinck – My Dream
Zoo – In Control
CLIPS
DJ Gaby Soares, Nathy MC and DJ Alex BNH – CARRO DA PUT4RIA
Di Ferrero – Um Toast feat Badauí
Felipe Ret, Anitta – Tudo Nosso
Zoo – In Control
ALBUMS AND EPS
Claudia Leitte – Ao Vivo Na Prainha da Claudinha (Part 2)
Lizzo – Special
Ne-Yo – Self Explanatory
Sabrina Carpenter – E-mails I Can’t Send
Tierry – Roll of Millions Vol.2 (EP)
Turma do Pagode – EP 1 Live Mixturadin