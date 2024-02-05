CAM seized alcoholic beverages in San Salvador and fined due to prohibition law

Agents on Saturday imposed fines ranging from $51 to $900 for consuming alcoholic beverages at unauthorized venues, according to the mayor of San Salvador.

By alexander pineda

February 04, 2024- 12:01

In an operation carried out on Saturday within the framework of the prohibition law governing the electoral period, the Corps of Metropolitan Agents (CAM) fined and confiscated alcoholic beverages in the center of San Salvador.

According to the capital’s mayor’s office, agents imposed fines ranging from $51 to $900 for the consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages, without specifying how many violations of this type were found.

In photos released by the commune, CAM agents confiscated liquor bottles from some people drinking on public streets on 4th Street. North Avenue, near the headquarters of San Salvador Municipality.

The prohibition law is in effect from zero hour on Saturday, February 3 and will remain in effect till zero hour on next Tuesday, February 6.

The Electoral Code in its Article 284 establishes a ban on the trade and consumption of intoxicating beverages the day before, on and the day after the election.

Furthermore, the Ordinance for Civil Coexistence of San Salvador establishes in Articles 46 and 47 that the consumption of alcohol in unauthorized places will be fined between $51 and $900, while in the case of places authorized for sale and supply Fines will be imposed on alcoholic beverages. Between $900 and $2,600

CAM, together with the National Civil Police, also inspected restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores to verify that alcoholic beverages were not sold.

This morning, police officers verified that the nightclubs comply with the provision.

“In the framework of the 2024 elections to elect the President of the Republic and deputies of the Legislative Assembly, we verified compliance with the prohibition law in various bars across the country,” the PNC reported.

