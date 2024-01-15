Camila Cabello Reveals Interesting Secret About Her Reunion With Shawn Mendes

Camila visits the studio of popular podcast host Alexandra Cooper call her daddy, Obviously, the tongue had become loose.

• Also read: Camila Cabello is having fun in lace underwear in Paris

• Also read: Unrecognizable Camila Cabello reveals her new long blonde hair

When an artist takes the guest seat on the Call Her Daddy podcast that requires confidence, like Cole Sprouse and Hailey Bieber, Camila answers the questions that were burning on the lips of attentive listeners.

Apart from being in the limelight for her musical talent, Camila also attracts attention for various social topics which attract the attention of the audience, curious to know what the stars do in their free time, like Drake Enjoying holidays in the sun and socializing with. For example, Shawn Mendes.

coachella kiss

It was in April 2023, at the Coachella festival in California, Camila and Shawn were seen kissing like the day before, even though both musicians announced their breakup in November 2021. This change in status caused fans to react, making them happy. This event.

During a podcast interview, Alex Cooper asked the singer for her opinion on reconciling with a former partner. In this chapter, Camila gave all the answers related to this relationship that caught our attention.

To answer the question, Camila says: “I think it’s known that I’m a fan. I’ve supported reconciliation in the past. “I’m quite impulsive in this area. If I feel like it, So I say it, and I’m really not good at not doing it. Because the worst place to be is my conscience, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling. Notebook Build a house for this person. So, I like to say it and do it and see what happens, and then I wake up the next day to find out it’s been extensively documented,” talking about the famous kiss.

Reason behind second breakup

Interpreter of Is carefree The bluntness was also used to mask the fact that the 2023 rapprochement was short-lived. “It’s just that, it wasn’t Suitable, This did not seem right. Luckily, I was at a place in my life where it took me less time to realize it. It took both of us less time to say that this doesn’t feel right and that we don’t really need to try so hard to make it work, it’s okay. The lack of chemistry quickly separated them in June 2023.

Camila said in an interview that there is no rift between the two. “I will always care for her and love her. He’s a very nice person and I’m lucky because some people have horrible ex-boyfriends, but he’s not. He is really a kind and good person.”

That’s what it says!

WATCH: Newlywed Camila Cabello poses sensually in a nighty