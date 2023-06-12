‘Camp’ or kitsch is so hot thanks to these artists

variables

Cher is an American actress and pop singer who scored several hits in the eighties and nineties, such as ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ (1989), ‘strong Sufficient‘ (1999) and ‘Vishvas’ (1999). She grew into a global pop star who also didn’t shy away from becoming a fashion statement To do on stage Cher was often seen in gaudy gaudy clothing and often wore a wig to top it off. Her music was poppy but got real kitsch in the middle receipt ton It was also flattened. We can see that Cher is Kitsch’s lover in the video clip of ‘believe,

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter and actress who is world famous since 2009. Gaga came out with songs that yearNow dance‘ , ‘Poker Face’ and ‘reporters, Gaga immediately stood out for her fashionable and sometimes very daring outfits. Within no time, the singer managed to gather a huge fan base, which was treated as a real treat at every show. flashy pageant, According to experts, Lady Gaga’s kitsch is one of the reasons why the singer is so popular among her fans, besides of course her great music.



lil nas x

Lil Nas X is a relatively new face on the American pop scene. The young man hit the world with ‘Geet’ in 2019Old town Street‘ and used like billy ray cyrusMiley Cyrus’ father. Lil Nas X mixes rap with country in this song, but also adds his own catchy style. We see (hear) that style in their debut album as well.montero‘, which came in 2021. Anyone who doubts Lil Nas X’s kitsch content should look at what dress the man wore to the Met Gala in 2023.



mother of jesus

American pop icon Madonna has been around since the 1970s and not only by her fans’Queen Or popmentioned, but also queen of kitsch, The singer got this nickname because of the many flashy outfits she has worn throughout her career. Some of those dresses caused a stir because they were heavy Christian Subject matter Like chastity and virginity mixed with erotic fantasies and contemporary pop culture. These two themes also form a common thread throughout his musical career.



grace jones

Grace Jones is a Jamaican model. singer and actress who had highly successful careers in both the fashion and music worlds during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. She was known to be a woman who was way ahead of her times and you could see that in the way she dressed. Jones did the craziest and most daring dares flashy Clothes to wear to events and shows, which also earned her the label ‘Queen of Kitsch’. Thanks to her many striking outfits, Jones not only entered the history books as a strong singer or stunning model, but also style icon,