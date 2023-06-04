Camp with around 350 migrants evacuated in Calais

In Calais, northern France, security forces have evacuated a camp with about 350 migrants on private property. This is reported by the Prefecture of Pas-de-Calais and an association supporting migrants.

According to the prefect, Jacques Billant, it was “the largest site for emigration in Calais” and the camp had been established several months earlier in a business area that was still developing. Its evacuation was “absolutely necessary” given the “unsafe and unhygienic conditions at the site”.

The operation went smoothly by Order Services. Billent said most people agreed to leave the site voluntarily and were taken to a shelter. Five people were arrested.

Auberge des Migrants, which helps migrants, condemns that the migrants were forced to leave the site. “They had no choice. If they didn’t get on the buses, they were arrested,” said coordinator Pierre Roux, who saw about fifty people leave the camp on their own.

French authorities in the north of France continue to battle illegal migrants who have temporarily settled there in the hope of reaching the English coast. About 46,000 of them will be able to cross the Channel in dilapidated boats by 2022, a record.