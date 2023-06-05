Can AI Make Entertainment Not Only Cheaper, But Better?

There is no doubt that Generative AI is about to transform the entertainment industry. The main question is whether this is a nail in the coffin for creatives or just a step towards greater quality.

American film ‘Here’ will release next year. Starring actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and director Robert Zemeckis, this 30-year Oscar cracker reunites the award-winning team behind ‘Forrest Gump. But this is not what the Hollywood trade press spills the most ink about.

Hanks and Wright will look as fresh and fruitful in the parts of the film as they do in “Forrest Gump,” which gets most of the attention. ‘Here’, the film adaptation of the famous graphic novel, is an ambitious journey through time and memory, with the actors covering almost an entire lifetime. This doesn’t include a lot of makeup, wigs and prostheses that have to be put on for hours in the make-up room. Everything is done by technology.

Metaphysical technology in action.

Metaphysics takes care of Hanks and Wright’s rejuvenation treatments. The co-founder of that company is Chris Ume, the Belgian pioneer who was very successful with the revival of Elvis Presley on ‘America’s Got Talent’. Using old photographs and video recordings of actors, Metaphysics trains an AI model that converts their acting performances into smaller versions of them in real time. Every facial expression, frown or raised eyebrow is reproduced seamlessly. Actors may rehearse in front of a sort of digital mirror in which they see themselves as younger than themselves.

This isn’t the first time that digital rejuvenation has been used in Hollywood. In Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film ‘The Irishman’, Robert DeNiro gets a techno-rejuvenation treatment similar to Will Smith in the sci-fi film ‘Gemini Man’. But the solutions used for this were very expensive and technically very limited.

democratization

The latest generation of AI makes the technology cheaper, better and more versatile. With image technology, Harrison Ford will also be rejuvenated in the next ‘Indiana Jones’ pitch. In “Top Gun: Maverick,” an algorithm was trained on old sound clips of actor Val Kilmer to hear him as himself, even though he had lost his voice years earlier to throat cancer. And ‘Darth Vader’ will forever have the same voice after actor James Earl Jones allowed his voice to be cloned with an AI.



I find these new tools ethically very questionable.

Ume dreams of a tour de force like bringing back Marilyn Monroe as an actress. Or a Broadway show in which you as an audience member are guided live through Elvis’ masterpiece and The King gets a matching look for each hit. With image, sound and word the possibilities for generative AI seem endless. Pieter Abbeel, a Belgian AI professor, told De Tijd’s New Insights event last week that he thinks it will be possible in a few years with emerging technologies to produce movies that cost several thousand dollars today.

An added advantage is that the available tools, such as the text generator ChatGPT or the image generators Dull-E or Midjourney, are easy to use. For example, there is a democratization of what was once reserved for a handful of wealthy studios.

critters

Young filmmakers without big budgets are already experimenting with AI in full swing. Filmmaker Chad Nelson launched “Critterz” in April, the first animated short film in which the main characters – hairy fantasy creatures – have been developed entirely with artificial intelligence. This was done purely by instructing the image generator Dall-E. OpenAI, the developer of that tool, co-funded the film. According to Nelson, it took a week for the characters to recover. The film was then created with traditional animators and techniques. But in that first step, Nelson says he saved a lot of time and money thanks to technology.

‘Critterz’, the first animated film whose character design was done entirely with AI.

The gaming industry is also eyeing those possibilities with big eyes. Technology has the potential to make design, development and gameplay better and cheaper. Developer EA uses technology to make its commentary in NFL game ‘Madden’ more realistic. ‘High on Life’, a game by Squanch Studios, uses AI in its design and voice work. Belgian game studio Briganti uses technology in the design and development of a tool to create faster and better maps in fantasy sports.

keel over

The opposite of potential is a potential downside. Goldman Sachs said in a March report that AI has the potential to automate 300 million jobs worldwide. The entertainment industry is probably at the forefront of this. Illustrators and developers are already being replaced by AI in the Chinese gaming industry, according to research site Rest of the World. The technology allows two people to do the work of ten people, the site quotes a source.

The fact that the models are trained on the creative works of those painters and creative people leads to a great sense of injustice. It’s not even clear from a legal point of view how far you can go in creative works generated by technology. This may delay widespread adoption.

The trailer for ‘Verses of Enchantment’, a game built around generative AI from Studio Nachtvur.

Here and there a counter-movement is formed. Belgian game developer Nachtvuur will release an AI-based fantasy game next summer with ‘Verse of Enchantment’. The game generates lines of verse based on the cards exchanged. Developer Ibe Denox intentionally chose to train its rhyming model only on royalty-free works in the public domain.