Can I drop someone off in the car on the lawn? When do the doors open? Everything you need to know about Harry Styles’ concert at Werchter Ratskeller

There’s only ‘One Direction’ for Harry Styles fans this weekend: Festival Mead in Werchter. The Love On Tour 2023 settles there on Saturday. The 29-year-old pop and fashion icon who sets many hearts racing will give her best for almost two hours. The doors will open at the earliest at 4 pm, the organization has warned. Nevertheless, measures have been put in place to accommodate any early risers. Oh yes, the concert is disappointingly sold out.

Just behind the entrance – which also served at the Werchter Boutique and during the TW Classic – the organization has installed crush barriers to guide ‘early birds’ to queue in a controlled manner, with no long waits here and there. There are also mobile toilets placed a little more tolerable. For making. This way no one has to leave their place when it is needed most.

Any starting queue would be directed through the B area, so as not to immediately storm the main stage. Toilets were also arranged. © Vertomen



how do I get there?

The organization recommends its use Public transportation Travel back and forth to the festival. Travel to Leuven by train. Thanks to De Lijn shuttle buses, you can travel quickly and safely from Leuven station to Wercher. Buses run continuously from 1 pm until after the concert. will be after the concert no night train Studded. After all, there are enough regular trains that depart from Leuven station to various destinations until late in the evening. All information can be found on the NMBS website.

by bike?

Bicycles are the fastest and most convenient means of transportation for those who live in the area. As in previous editions, every major connectivity route is free 24 hours guarded bicycle parking, The secure car parks on Nieuwebaan and Provinciebaan are also open during the festival days.

by car?

If you arrive by car, it is necessary to book one in advance parking ticket To buy. Without a parking ticket, you cannot get close to the festival site by car or motorcycle. So prepare well for your visit to Festival Park.

Environmental plan with car park. © RV



Combination of car and bicycle?

Would you like to bike to Wercher, but the festival is too far? Then choose Park and Bike. Take your bike with you in the car and park it at one of free car park From there you continue the journey by bike. You can store these on site in one of the guarded parking facilities at the festival site.

You will find a P+B car park in each of the 3 municipalities around Festival Park, at most 15 minutes by bike from the nearest cycle shed. You can consult the exact locations through these links:

Park & ​​Bike Blue / Cycle Shed Blue

Park and Bike Green / Cycle Shed Green

Park & ​​Bike Pink / Cycle Shade Pink

Can I drop someone off at the festival grounds?

Parking and standing are prohibited on all streets in the area surrounding Festival Park. the police will Fine De-registration of 68 Euros per violation. Drop off and pick-up is only possible at Leuven station (P1).

Haachtsteenweg will be closed to traffic from 6am. The Wercher-Brugge intersection and other roads will be closed from 10am. will be from 9 pm one way traffic The E314 motorway is set at Provinciebaan, Stationsstraat and Steenweg op Holsbeek.

Can I stand in the front during the concert?

If you have a ‘pods’ type ticket, you have access to one of three areas at the front; Bishopsgate, Johnny’s Hollywood location. After ticket scan you will receive a wristband for the respective zone. Front circle ticket holders also receive a separate wristband. without wristband which you get after ticket scan, you have No access for these areas.

As a precaution, fencing was erected at the entrance to guide any early birds into a queue at the site. © Vertomen



How do I pay for my food and drinks?

You can pay securely and efficiently with digital coins at Festival Park. You will receive a (blank) payment card at the entrance. You can load coins on it with which you can pay at Festival Park. One coin costs 3.50 euros, There are a few ways to load coins onto a payment card. Top-up at the cash register: Walk up to one of the cash registers and indicate how many coins you want to load. After payment, the coins are read onto the card. You can pay at the cash register with any bank card, as well as with current payment apps. QR Code: There is a QR code on the card. Scan it with your smartphone, follow the instructions and buy coins in just a few clicks.

Once you have coins on your card, it’s easy to pay at bars and food stands. You pay by swiping the card on the reader. You can request a refund for unspent coins.

reusable cups

Werchter Boutique and Classic will use it from this year reusable cups, you pay a Deposit 0.3 coin per reusable cup. If you take the empty cup to a recycle/return point, the deposit will be added to the coin balance on your wristband or groupie card.

Soft drinks and water are still offered in R-Pet bottles. Those who hand over 15 empty RPET bottles will get a free coin in return at the recycle/return stand.

easy access

You can call ADL assistants for free during the concert. Assistance can concretely include: using the toilet, getting around, eating… ADL assistants can be found at the entrance for people with disabilities and on the wheelchair platform.

An induction loop is provided for those with hearing aids. By placing your hearing aid in the T position, you can listen to the music better and the disturbing noises are blocked out. You can get more information from ADL assistants on site.

Pets are not allowed, but assistance dogs (and those in training) are certainly allowed. Make sure you can provide a certificate and that the dog is identifiable.

time table

Doors opening: 4 p.m. (No point in coming to Werchter before this. There is no overnight facility in the Festival Park nor in the surrounding area. There is also parking and permanent restrictions in and around Werchter. Police will monitor and will take action. Strictly, warns the organization)

Wet Leg: 7:35 PM / Harry Styles: 8:45 PM / Expected End: 10:30 PM

Weather forecast for Saturday?

According to the RMI report, Saturday afternoon will be sunny with cumulus clouds at many places. The maxima fluctuate between 22° in the ocean and 26 or 27° in the center in the Ardennes. The wind is blowing weakly from the westerly or westerly directions. At sea, a moderate north-westerly sea breeze blows in the afternoon.

