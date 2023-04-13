Can I transfer Pokémon to Pokémon Stadium on Nintendo Switch?

While Pokémon Stadium is coming to the Nintendo Switch N64 library on April 12, many fans of the classic game questioned whether trainers would still be able to transfer their team members.

Released in the year 2000, Pokémon Stadium includes the first 151 Pokémon from the Red, Blue, and Yellow Game Boy games. The N64 title featured a Gym leader castle, High Command, and versus battles. It also allowed players to face each other in various mini-games.

On April 4, Nintendo confirmed that Switch Online Expansion Pass subscribers would get access to Pokemon Stadium on April 12. Despite the hype, fans of the original turn-based 3D title are concerned about the port’s compatibility.

Nintendo Switch’s Pokémon Stadium will lack a key feature: we ran out of transfer

Twitter user Zodyrus had one burning question about whether the Switch version of Pokémon Stadium allowed Pokémon to be transferred. Previously, gamers could use the N64 Transfer Pak to bring in team members from first generation Game Boy games.

Nintendo first announced that Pokémon Stadium would be heading to Switch in a September 2022 stream. In the fine print of the trailer, the video game company revealed that players couldn’t transfer pokemon from other games to the Switch port.

Speaking of the disappointment, Zodyrus stated that users will not be able to “enjoy this game to the fullest without using the Game Boy games.”

Twitter user TheShepDawg1 claims that the pokemon stadium restriction It’s going to lead to an almost “masochistic” game, but at least playing the mini-games will be fine.

Pokémon Stadium has joined another N64 classic in the franchise: Pokémon Snap. Furthermore, Nintendo also hinted at the future release of Pokémon Stadium 2. As for Switch’s current N64 library, nostalgic games like Ocarina of Time and Star Fox 64 make up the lineup.

Nintendo recently also gave subscribers access to select Game Boy titles. With the closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops, Pokemon fans should stay updated regarding any information on whether Pokemon Red and Blue will be heading to Switch.