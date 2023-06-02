Canada FX Loans – Rising risk appetite drives Canadian dollar to two-week high

The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its US counterpart on Thursday, in line with gains for other commodity-linked currencies, as investors welcomed progress on the US debt ceiling bill.

The loonie traded 0.9% higher at $1.3445, or 74.38 cents, after hitting its strongest intraday level since May 16 at 1.3434.

Other commodity currencies, such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, also moved higher.

“This points to a risk-on recovery, fueled by optimism about the debt deal that passed the House of Representatives so quickly and now awaits Senate approval,” said Amo Sahota, director at Clarity FX in San Francisco. ready for.”

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday evening to suspend the US debt ceiling. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Senate would remain in session until the measure was approved.

Sahota added that the loonie has also benefited from the rally in oil prices.

Oil, one of Canada’s main exports, rose nearly 3% to $70.70 a barrel on Sunday, reversing some recent losses ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Wall Street stocks also rose.

Domestic data showed manufacturing activity slowed in May as higher inflation and de-stocking dampened consumer demand. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 50.2 in April to a seasonally adjusted 49.0 in May.

Meanwhile, a slowdown in housing activity in Canada in recent months could hinder the government’s plans to ease the housing shortage and house price recovery.

Canadian government bonds fell across the yield curve, following US Treasury yields. The 10-year was down 3.5 basis points at 3.151%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)