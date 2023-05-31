Canada is going to put a warning on every cigarette

Canada wants health warnings on every cigarette. The intention is that the measure will be gradually introduced starting August 1, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.

The cigarettes would carry messages such as “poison in every puff”, “tobacco smoke harms children” and “cigarettes cause cancer”. Canada is the first country in the world to implement this measure.

There will also be a health warning on the package. “This bold step will make health warnings almost unavoidable and a powerful reminder of the consequences of smoking,” said Caroline Bennett, Canada’s Minister of Health and Addictions.

The minister points out that some youths started smoking after getting a cigarette from someone. This way, they weren’t initially exposed to the health warnings on the packages.

In 2000, Canada was also the first country in the world to require pictures and texts on packages to create awareness of the dangers of smoking. The government aims to reduce the number of smokers in the country to 5 percent by 2035, which is equivalent to about 2 million people. Currently 13 per cent of the Canadian population still smokes.