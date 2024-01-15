Canada sanctions Guatemala’s attorney general and three other officials for corruption

Toronto (Canada), February 20 (EFE).- Canada imposed sanctions this Tuesday against the Attorney General of Guatemala. Consuelo PorrasTwo prosecutors and a judge for “corruption and gross and systematic violations of human rights” in the Central American country.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Jolie announced that the sanctions also included prosecutor Cynthia Edelmira Monterosso Gómez; to the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI), José Rafael Curuciche Cacul, and Judge Jimmy Rodolfo Bremer Ramírez.

“Those sanctioned have worked tirelessly to undermine democracy and prevent a peaceful transition of power. These sanctions will help deter the obstructionist actions of corrupt officials and support the democratically elected government of President Bernardo Arévalo de León, the Canadian government said in a statement.

The steps taken by Canada against Guatemala’s attorney general come after the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions against Porras in early February for his efforts to stop the inauguration of Guatemala’s president.

Canada’s sanctions prohibit Canadian citizens or companies, or residents of the country, from maintaining ties with the four Guatemalan officials, freeze any assets they have in the North American country and prevent them from traveling to Canada.