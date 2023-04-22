cancel matches if they see one

Counter-Strike 2 is a palpable reality. It can be played right now, but its access is quite limited and there are a few who are enjoying it right now. Be that as it may, we won’t have to wait long to play it because its launch is next summer, although it will not only come with a visual and mechanical improvement, but also aims to change your Anti-Cheat.

At the moment, this information has not been confirmed by Valve, but, as PCGamesN points out, certain mentions have been found within the game code that would refer to “VAC Live”. Although it is not known for sure what it could be, the “Live” tagline makes you understand that it is a new version of the VAC system that currently accompanies Valve games.

Also, in the code line, “VAC Live” is accompanied by the phrase “cheater detected“, which has led many to think that this is an anti-cheat software update. Not only that, but “VAC Live” seems like it would be able to cancel a game in game of Counter-Strike 2, so the chances that we are talking about an Anti-Cheat increase. Of course, we would be facing important software if it is capable of, upon detecting a player cheating, making the decision to close the game.

As we have commented, there is no official information in this regard and, given that we are talking about an early test prior to launch, we may be facing “junk code”, that is, lines that were not removed during internal tests and refer to other types of additions. Be that as it may, the current Counter-Strike 2 uses the same CS:GO software, but it is not impossible that it will see a change in view of its release in the summer.

Of course, what we do not know is when it could arrive. Valve is aiming for a summer release No date confirmed and this first test would give Americans the feedback from the community that they crave to polish the product.

