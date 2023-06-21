Cancellation and replacement Rock Werchter from the past

Despite the fact that it was coming, it hit like a bombshell: Rock Werchter Storme is not coming in 2023. Fortunately, the organization has the experience to accommodate canceled acts, so Mumford & Sons will replace Strome in 2023. Below you can read Rock Werchter’s other cancellations and replacements from the past.

The opening day of the festival in Werchter misses its headliner. So the organization had to look for a replacement for Strome. The new name was found in Mumford & Sons. The band will perform on the same day of Rock Werchter 2023 alongside Stormzy, Charlotte de Witte, Iggy Pop and Sam Fender, among others. Because cancellations are unfortunately not a one time thing, Rock Werchter’s organization has experience with these types of situations. During previous editions, Rock Werchter has had the following Cancelled Know how to catch

2004: David Bowie by 2ManyDJs

How do you replace a legend like David Bowie? It’s a question that became a reality in 2004 thanks to the Belgian Festival of Lights. On 30 June it was announced that David Bowie had canceled the rest of his tour. Four days later he would be the closing act at Rock Werchter 2004. Given that the organization only has four days left at that point, it’s nearly impossible to fish out a major headliner as a replacement. The brothers from Ghent’s 2ManyDJ finally close out the day of the festival. They appropriately open their set with David Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel’.

2008: by Adele Estelle

It’s hard to imagine now, but it would have been close if none other than Adele were at Rock Werchter 2008. The British singer will perform on Sunday 6 July. In April it became clear that the later world star had other plans. His replacement was Estelle, also from England, known as ‘American Boy’. At the time, Ye West’s collaboration with her was No. 1 in the charts, so it certainly wasn’t a crazy replacement. Fifteen years later, could Adele be making up for its cancellation this summer?

2008: Beshambles by Air Traffic

We’ll stick to 2008 for a while, as it was not a happy edition for Rock Werchter in terms of cancellations. In such a situation, the reason is very special. Babyshambles does not appear at the festival as the group’s vocalist Pete Doherty decides to stay home at the last minute. The reason for this is that he does not want to miss the delivery of his own cat. If the cat is away from home, or in this case air traffic dances on the table. British rock band The Replacements.

Photo: Ben Hodijk

2015: Foo Fighters by Faith No More and Royal Blood

When singer Dave Grohl broke his leg in June 2015, panic gripped Rock Werchter’s organization. Nevertheless, it is highly commendable for the organization that they have found a worthy solution in a short span of time. Because the Foo Fighters play long shows of over two hours, it took two bands to replace them. Closing honors went to Faith No More, who also performed at Graspop Metal Meeting 2015 in the same year. Mike Patton and his band are replaced by Royal Blood. The special thing is that they will perform twice that weekend. The band is programmed on Saturdays, but also has an appearance on Thursdays that year.

Turnstile singer Brendan Yates explores Metallica’s stage expansion at Verture 2022. © Tim Werniman

2022: The Turnstile by Greta Van Fleet

In the year following the end of the Corona Pandemic, it was certainly to be expected that the works would come to an end. For a long time, headliners Metallica and the Red Hot Chili Peppers seemed absent. Despite the arrival of both acts, it was American Greta Van Fleet’s gentleman who did not appear due to Corona. This caused the turnstile to take the place of the vice position. It’s quite a change for The Turnstiles, from daytime closing shows for Metallica at the Barn.