Cancellation of shows by Blink-182, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber left fans devastated and with ‘dated’ tattoos; remember | Lollapalooza 2023

Pop Week: Iconic artist cancellations

The band was confirmed for the edition of the festival that takes place on the 24th, 25th and 26th of March, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo.

1 of 7 Former BBB Rafinha got a tattoo in honor of Blink-182 at Lolla a month before the group canceled their visit — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ex-BBB Rafinha got a tattoo in honor of Blink-182 at Lolla a month before the group canceled their visit — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

A Justin Bieber fan was not so “lucky” in 2022. Victoria Sancam had tattooed on her skin, in addition to the contour of the singer’s face, the date on which she would accompany the star’s presentation in São Paulo.

The drawing was made a few days before the singer canceled his presentation in São Paulo. The good news is that the young woman, after going viral, received an invitation to watch the singer’s show in Rio – on a different date than the tattooed one.

Remember other iconic cancellations of artists who were ready to land here in the country for some performances, but ended up leaving their fans devastated:

2 of 7 Lady Gaga’s dogs are stolen during a walk with ‘dog walker’ – Photo: Playback/Instagram Lady Gaga’s dogs are stolen during a walk with ‘dog walker’ – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Fans were ready to welcome the singer, but on the day she was due to land here in the country, Gaga said she would not come anymore, as she was in a lot of pain in her body because of fibromyalgia, which is also known as Generalized Pain Syndrome.

The post in which she says she was devastated ended up becoming a meme and is always remembered when there is a new cancellation of big shows.

Justin bieber

3 of 7 Justin Bieber performs on the 3rd night of Rock in Rio — Photo: Agnews Justin Bieber performs at the 3rd night of Rock in Rio — Photo: Agnews

Justin cited health issues to justify the cancellation, spoke about exhaustion and said he needed time to rest and get better.

4 of 7 Young man goes viral with a tattoo for Justin Bieber amid comments about the cancellation of the show: ‘I hope it happens’ — Photo: Playback/Instagram Young man goes viral with a tattoo for Justin Bieber amid comments about the cancellation of the show: ‘I hope it happens’ – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Shawn Mendes

But in the case of the Canadian singer, he was already in the country, he had already played his first show in São Paulo, but soon after, he was diagnosed with laryngitis.

Shawn’s publicist stated, at the time, that the singer had express orders for total rest of his vocal cords.

Fiona Apple

5 of 7 Singer Fiona Apple in the early 2000s — Photo: Reproduction/Last.fm Singer Fiona Apple in the early 2000s — Photo: Reproduction/Last.fm

At the time, she wrote a four-page, handwritten letter and posted it on Facebook to justify the cancellation.

The cause was more than noble: their dog, called Janet, had a tumor in her chest, which grew slowly, for about two years.

jay-z

6 of 7 Jay Z performs in New York in 2017 — Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP Jay Z performs in New York in 2017 — Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

In the singer’s place, the band Marron 5 was summoned, which incidentally also replaced Lady Gaga in 2017. This led to jokes about the group being the official replacement for canceled performances at festivals here in Brazil.

Marina on the Diamonds

7 of 7 Marina and the Diamonds performs on the Ax stage at Lollapalooza 2016 — Photo: Fábio Tito/G1 Marina and the Diamonds performs on the Ax stage at Lollapalooza 2016 — Photo: Fábio Tito/G1

restart

8 of 7 Restart — Photo: Gabriel Wickbold / Disclosure Restart — Photo: Gabriel Wickbold / Disclosure

Another iconic cancellation happened in 2010. But this time, with a national band.

That year, the Restart group would hold an autograph session at a bookstore in São Paulo. However, the venue did not expect demand to be so high and, due to overcrowding, the event was cancelled.

Fans were outraged and the sincere, but somewhat confusing, testimony of a young woman named Georgia, yielded memes and is remembered to this day.