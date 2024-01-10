Cancer patients from the province are sent to private, while only one doctor is left in nuclear medicine in the province.

Chaos is taking over the service nuclear Medicine Of the Provincial Hospital of Castellón, the only service in the province that prepares reports on cancer patients for subsequent treatment. Dismissal of one doctor and resignation of another specialist Several months ago, two new medical discharges have been added to the service in recent times Only one professional in charge From a department in which, in fact, he was the last person to arrive to fill one of the vacant positions.
This lack of professionals, in addition to slowing down patient reports, has forced hospitals such as General, Viñaro and La Plana Refer patients to the 9 d’Octubre Hospital in Valencia, a private center, Due to the impossibility of performing all the tests in the nuclear medicine service of the Castellón Provincial Hospital. This newspaper had reported last December that there were a number of problems at the area with the arrival of a new management team led by the manager. Matias Real, who indicated this Thursday that he is looking for a replacement For specialists who are on sick leave.
Service members have sent several letters warning the manager Problems have continued to arise since the appointment of the new Medical Director, Daniel Flores, Who was part of the nuclear medicine team and who serves as the acting head of the service. From CCOO Repeated The “seriousness” of the situation due to “conflict between nuclear medicine professionals and management”., “Patients are paying the price for poor management of the service,” the union says.
last sick leave happened to a team member This Thursday after one of the pros He had to be treated in the emergency room on Wednesday anxiety crisis Facing the myriad problems posed by nuclear medicine. Its members sent a final letter over the last Christmas holidays in which they emphasized the problems that persisted since the Medical Director took over.
“Dr. Flores has simultaneously held two highly complex positions, that of medical director and acting chief of staff, as he himself has stated and as you yourself have confirmed on several occasions,” the letter addressed to the manager warned. “The organization of the service by the acting head involves giving orders and imposing tasks, without consensus, Listen to or respond to suggestions from your own former colleagues up to 3-4 months in advance.
“From day one as Medical Director, when the service was left with two less doctors, Dr. Flores implemented an even better plan of action than the one that existed when we were 5 doctors, he being one of them., adds writing to the address. Nuclear medicine practitioners have warned that “teamwork, consensus and democracy are fundamental, which is why we will always criticize taxing and dictatorial attitudes.”
Nuclear Medicine submitted more than 170 declassified files on 16 December, According to hospital sources consulted by this newspaper. An accumulation of work that has been increased by the shortage of personnel as two experts have stopped working, one due to sick leave and the other due to the decision to resign from the position, joined by two other professionals who have reduced He has taken salary.
Furthermore, as this newspaper reported, the entity has Without service chief since March Well, Marcos Tajuerce, who now works at IVO, left the position without being filled by the previous Ministry of Health. And it is the medical director, who was one of the members of the nuclear medicine team, who has assumed acting leadership.
perfect, Four associates of the new medical director have been approved by the hospital. None of them are working anymore because he is the only doctor who was hired temporarily to cover the sick leave of a colleague who left the service. A file directed by the person responsible for the hospital’s legal services.
Asked about this situation in Nuclear Medicine, the Castellón Provincial Hospital assured this Thursday that it had received information about the departure of another doctor from the service, but that “the care of patients has not been interrupted and will not be interrupted.” That is, the hospital does tests on its own patients, but patients from other centers in the province are referred to Valencia.
«Today -For readers this Thursday- Procedures have been put in place to cover two sick leaves Which happened this week. Since it cannot be otherwise, the management team wishes him a speedy recovery,” he indicated to the management of the centre.
In the final letter sent by nuclear medicine physicians to Matias Real, manager of the Provincial Hospital Consortium, they raise some questions about their status as professionals. They are clearly stating on the basis of the file opened for the four doctors present there “We do not refuse to work.”We all have extensive work experience, especially the three doctors More than 20 years of experience and at least 10 years of experience, Have worked in many public and private hospitals, and the workload is much higher than this hospital. Furthermore, he says, “We have been working in this hospital for many years, demonstrating our professionalism. Having completely different personalities, sometimes having different ideas about work, The four doctors have always cooperated cordiallyPutting everyone’s different ideas on the table and Reaching agreement by consensus.
At this point, they warn that He has been “publicly accused of lacking ethics and perspective, even accused of being ‘ostracized’.” In a meeting held on 14 December in front of five witnesses, he made three allegations against himself, all of which were very serious allegations.
Regarding the state of the nuclear medicine service, the doctors warned that “as was anticipated and warned on several occasions” there are delays in preparing reports and traffic jams, this is an unacceptable situation and for which they blame the doctors. Intend to plead guilty. We have never refused to pursue pending reports We have indicated in several articles by the record Informing management and medical direction through registration of what this may be The collapse or funnel state will be reached when we intend to explore more than the staff, at the present time, can In a timely manner for the doctor and the patient.
