Cancer patients from the province are sent to private, while only one doctor is left in nuclear medicine in the province.

Chaos is taking over the service nuclear Medicine Of the Provincial Hospital of Castellón, the only service in the province that prepares reports on cancer patients for subsequent treatment. Dismissal of one doctor and resignation of another specialist Several months ago, two new medical discharges have been added to the service in recent times Only one professional in charge From a department in which, in fact, he was the last person to arrive to fill one of the vacant positions.

This lack of professionals, in addition to slowing down patient reports, has forced hospitals such as General, Viñaro and La Plana Refer patients to the 9 d’Octubre Hospital in Valencia, a private center, Due to the impossibility of performing all the tests in the nuclear medicine service of the Castellón Provincial Hospital. This newspaper had reported last December that there were a number of problems at the area with the arrival of a new management team led by the manager. Matias Real, who indicated this Thursday that he is looking for a replacement For specialists who are on sick leave.

Service members have sent several letters warning the manager Problems have continued to arise since the appointment of the new Medical Director, Daniel Flores, Who was part of the nuclear medicine team and who serves as the acting head of the service. From CCOO Repeated The “seriousness” of the situation due to “conflict between nuclear medicine professionals and management”., “Patients are paying the price for poor management of the service,” the union says.

last sick leave happened to a team member This Thursday after one of the pros He had to be treated in the emergency room on Wednesday anxiety crisis Facing the myriad problems posed by nuclear medicine. Its members sent a final letter over the last Christmas holidays in which they emphasized the problems that persisted since the Medical Director took over.

“Dr. Flores has simultaneously held two highly complex positions, that of medical director and acting chief of staff, as he himself has stated and as you yourself have confirmed on several occasions,” the letter addressed to the manager warned. “The organization of the service by the acting head involves giving orders and imposing tasks, without consensus, Listen to or respond to suggestions from your own former colleagues up to 3-4 months in advance.

“From day one as Medical Director, when the service was left with two less doctors, Dr. Flores implemented an even better plan of action than the one that existed when we were 5 doctors, he being one of them., adds writing to the address. Nuclear medicine practitioners have warned that “teamwork, consensus and democracy are fundamental, which is why we will always criticize taxing and dictatorial attitudes.”

Nuclear Medicine submitted more than 170 declassified files on 16 December, According to hospital sources consulted by this newspaper. An accumulation of work that has been increased by the shortage of personnel as two experts have stopped working, one due to sick leave and the other due to the decision to resign from the position, joined by two other professionals who have reduced He has taken salary.

Furthermore, as this newspaper reported, the entity has Without service chief since March Well, Marcos Tajuerce, who now works at IVO, left the position without being filled by the previous Ministry of Health. And it is the medical director, who was one of the members of the nuclear medicine team, who has assumed acting leadership.

perfect, Four associates of the new medical director have been approved by the hospital. None of them are working anymore because he is the only doctor who was hired temporarily to cover the sick leave of a colleague who left the service. A file directed by the person responsible for the hospital’s legal services.