Cancer puts wellness programs to the test

“Health is fine, I do not complain.” But what if I don’t have it? Serious illnesses are great moments of truth for people, helping us see what is important in life, the pace at which it needs to be lived and who deserves our time and our affection. It also changes our relationship with work and the company we work for. The most aggressive pathologies like cancer devastate our physical, mental, financial and social health, and this is where we want to look at the employee experience as a “personalized” response. The second study, “Cancer in the Company”, by Cigna Healthcare and MD Anderson Center, collects data on cancer incidence, mortality, survival and prevalence in Spain, as well as a practical protocol for action.

According to the latest data from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), the incidence of cancer in our country mainly affects the active population: every year in Spain 300,000 people are diagnosed with cancer, bereavement of them, More than 35% of cases occur between the ages of 15 and 64, 81% of them are between 50 and 64 years of age.

Several investigations support the effectiveness of early detection to reduce mortality figures and in this sense, the study states that “scientific evidence suggests that at least 40% of all cancer cases can be treated with effective measures.” can be avoided.” Tumor. A responsibility shared by the public health system, private systems and companies. The report continues, “This context positions human resources and occupational health and safety departments as key agents to foster a corporate culture that understands and proactively responds to these challenges, suffering from this disease Promotes policies and assistance programs for employees.”

How to address cancer management as a corporate policy?

Starting from the psychological, social and work challenges faced by an employee suffering from cancer, the training will offer a series of prompts to support them throughout the oncological process, covering four key points – prevention, diagnosis, treatment. and return to work will be addressed. -In which it will be necessary to consider the needs of the patient:

Source: “Cancer in the Company.” Cigna Healthcare and MD Anderson Center, 2024.

It is important to take into account the regulatory framework that currently covers long-term sick leave. In connection with this, the guide explains what to do in different cases:

If the employee wants to continue working, “the ideal is to help them adjust their behavior to work, offering them options such as reduced hours, teleworking or any other adjustment that allows them to do their work in the most convenient way.” Allows activity to continue.” It is simple and efficient. And, of course, respect your right to be absent from your workplace to visit a doctor and undergo relevant medical examinations. Any decision by the company to terminate employment for reasons related to the employee’s illness would amount to discrimination on the basis of illness and the dismissal would be invalid.

If the employee’s health condition does not allow him to continue his work obligations, “the doctor will write out a certificate of temporary disability, which entitles him to take 12 months of sick leave with an additional 6 months.” An extension is the maximum amount of time that can be taken legally. Patients will be discharged if they recover, but even after the deadline

Maximum sick leave (365 days + extensions), regardless of whether they have completed treatment or not. From that moment on, the employee has two legal options: request a leave of absence or, if he or she has been on leave for more than 18 months, request permanent disability, which will be decided by the National Social Security Institute.

Types of Cancer with the Highest Prevalence: Risk Factors, Prevention, and Treatment The report includes a list of the most commonly found cancer types in Spain and their projections for 2024, which matches data provided by the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM): Colon and rectum (44,294 new cases).

Mother (36,395).

Lungs (32,768).

Prostate (30,316).

Urinary bladder (22,097). At long range, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (10,706), pancreatic cancer (9,986), kidney cancer (9,208), oral cavity and pharynx (7,603), cervix (7,305), stomach (6,868) and liver (6,856). For all of them, a list of prevention activities at primary, secondary and tertiary levels, risk factors (modifiable or not), possible routes of diagnosis and treatment and a health plan are included.