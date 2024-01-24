Cancerbero case: the Amástica family sent a letter to the Presidential Palace of La Moneda

Palacio de la Moneda, government house in Santiago, Chile.

The relatives of Natalia and Guillermo América, accused of the crimes of the rapper Cancerbero, delivered today at La Moneda Palace a letter addressed to the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, asking his government to intervene to “guarantee due process in the accused”. has requested. “It continues against a pair of Chilean brothers.”

There have been many episodes in the case. The rapper, real name Tyrone Gonzalez, was found dead in January 2015 and his death was at first classified as a suicide by Venezuelan police.

However, on December 18, 2023, the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office reported that the deaths of Cancerbero and Carlos Molnár would no longer be investigated as a suicide, but as a murder, where they pointed to the responsibility of Molnár’s partner and manager. pointed to. Artist, Natalia Amestika.

Amástica Moragas, who lives in Chile because he is the child of a Chilean couple who went into exile in Venezuela in 1974, decried that his brothers were being accused of a murder they did not commit.

Barbara asked that her siblings be able to hire a private family attorney.

