Cancerbero case: the Amástica family sent a letter to the Presidential Palace of La Moneda





The relatives of Natalia and Guillermo América, accused of the crimes of the rapper Cancerbero, delivered today at La Moneda Palace a letter addressed to the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, asking his government to intervene to “guarantee due process in the accused”. has requested. “It continues against a pair of Chilean brothers.”

By Juan Pablo Andrews | third

There have been many episodes in the case. The rapper, real name Tyrone Gonzalez, was found dead in January 2015 and his death was at first classified as a suicide by Venezuelan police.

However, on December 18, 2023, the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office reported that the deaths of Cancerbero and Carlos Molnár would no longer be investigated as a suicide, but as a murder, where they pointed to the responsibility of Molnár’s partner and manager. pointed to. Artist, Natalia Amestika.

Amástica Moragas, who lives in Chile because he is the child of a Chilean couple who went into exile in Venezuela in 1974, decried that his brothers were being accused of a murder they did not commit.

Barbara asked that her siblings be able to hire a private family attorney.

