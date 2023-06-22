Candlelight concerts come to Harlem with special summer edition at Zandvoort

Fever, the leading global platform for discovering live entertainment, brings Candlelight Concerts to Harlem with a series of special performances, starting with concerts dedicated to Hans Zimmer, Vivaldi and Coldplay, as well as Imagine Dragons. In Zandvoort, the concept returns to the beach with two open concerts. This expansion into the region follows the success of the concept which has already entertained audiences in over 100 cities around the world including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

The first Haarlem concert will illuminate Het Verhelenhuis with thousands of candles, where audiences can immerse themselves in full from 21 October. The customized program allows a broad audience who may have never before considered a classical music concert to engage with the most iconic pieces by history’s greatest composers and hear the world’s top hits in a different way.

In Zandvoort, the public can enjoy a classic twist on ABBA’s top hits and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Paal 69. The beach, the open sky and the sunset over the sea, next to thousands of candles, create the perfect atmosphere for these candlelit concerts.

Candlelight Concerts is one of the original music concerts created by Fever to democratize access to culture by allowing people around the world to enjoy live candlelit music performed by local musicians in a variety of beautiful locations lit by thousands of candles. is series.

Candlelight was initially conceived as a series of classical concerts with concerts of works by great composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin. Now the ever-growing list of programs covers a wide variety of topics and genres, including contemporary artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-pop, movie soundtracks and more. This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to include various elements such as ballet dancers or aerial acrobats, and musical styles such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

zandvoort

Candlelight Zandvoort: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Location: Pol 69 (Zuidstrand 3, Zandvoort)

Date & Time: July 28 at 9:40 PM

Composer: String Quartet – Hydra Quartet

Tickets: available from €25 on the Fever platform

Location: Pol 69 (Zuidstrand 3, Zandvoort)

Date & Time: July 29 at 9:40 PM

Composer: String Quartet – Lucerne Quartet

Tickets: available from €25 on the Fever platform

harlem

Candlelight: A Tribute to Hans Zimmer

Location: Story House Haarlem (Van Egmundstraat 7, Haarlem)

Date & Time: October 21 at 7:00 PM

Composer: String Quartet – Agathe Ensemble

Tickets: available from €27 on the Fever platform

Location: Story House Haarlem (Van Egmundstraat 7, Haarlem)

Date & Time: October 21 at 9:15 PM

Composer: String Quartet – Agathe Ensemble

Tickets: available from €27 on the Fever platform

Location: Story House Haarlem (Van Egmundstraat 7, Haarlem)

Date and Time: November 17 at 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM

Composer: String Quartet – Hydra Quartet

Tickets: available from €27 on the Fever platform