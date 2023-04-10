Candy Crush is one of the reasons for the purchase of Activision Blizzard King, three billion downloads accumulate the game

Candy Crush, the famous free mobile game, has achieved a new feat; and it has been downloaded more than 3 billion times. This figure is not at all surprising, since King, the game maker, has confirmed that it has 233 million monthly active userswhich reveals that this is undoubtedly one of Microsoft’s main motivations for acquiring Activision.

In an interview with mobilegamer.biz, Candy Crush General Manager Todd Green revealed that the game has been downloaded over 3 billion times, highlighting the power of free mobile gaming. King has accumulated during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, the figure of more than 2,022 million dollars in accumulated income during the last 5 years. According to Green:

We continue to focus on King and our business, but what I can say is that King is excited about the possibilities that the merger could bring. Microsoft has said that an important part of the deal is its ability to expand into the mobile space. We are delighted that King can be a part of that potential future, although we continue to operate as two separate companies for now.

Obtain franchises that have generated billions of dollars each, is the goal of Microsoft

These statistics are important to keep in mind when considering Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Buying King would be a lucrative move for the Redmonds as they would gain a foothold in the mobile market and ownership of an IP that has been downloaded the most so many times. Besides, would increase Xbox MAUs to a total of 353 million across all platforms.

This acquisition would complement Activision-Blizzard’s gaming arsenal, which includes 8 separate game series that have earned over $1 billion each, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft and more. Candy Crush’s Todd Green recently said that King is excited about joining Microsoft, so it seems the two companies are on the same page.

