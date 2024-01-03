Canelo Alvarez has been accused of “belt kidnapping” and decisions regarding his future have been questioned

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He is the most sought after boxer at the moment and all his rivals are looking for a chance to face him, but Some of them are selected by Mexicans To measure yourself in the ring.





Victor Hugo Alvarado

Canelo has been one of the most heavily favored opponents to face David Benavidezbut mexican sounds simple No interest in highlighting his champion title Undisputed super middleweight battle against the American.

Even Benavidez’s team has made a million-dollar offer to make the event happen, but Canelo has made it clear he is not interested in money, so the American’s father Alvarez accused of “belt kidnapping” That is.

“If the fight with Canelo doesn’t happen, we’ll stay right here at 168 pounds and try to wait it out.” Let’s see when those belts are released and not hijacked To try to fight for a title. But if they want to kidnap and keep them for a while, we have to go to other divisions to wait and then we can go down,” Jose Benavidez said in an interview for the Izquierdazo portal.



David Benavidez John Locher/LaPresse

Canelo Alvarez did not respond to the millionaire’s offer

team of David Benavidez put an offer of $45 million on the table To celebrate the fight before canelo alvarez For the title of undisputed super middleweight champion, but the Mexican did not respond to the offer.

,It was more than $45 million, that was money Al Haymon and PBC They were offering a fight against Canelo. I’ve seen a lot of people say you don’t make an offer for Side A, but $45 million is a world of money. People want to see that fight, the company was supporting me, That’s why I thought we could make the fight, but they went in another direction… It’s one thing for them to decline the offer and wait another year to make the fight and make more money, but they didn’t even respond Gave. Imagine you are offered $45 million and no one responds. “I don’t know what else to say,” Benavidez said in an interview for Fight Hype.

At the moment, there is no agreed fight between Canelo, but due to his actions he has rivals Jermall Charlo and Terence CrawfordBut both boxers will have to move up a category to face the Mexican.