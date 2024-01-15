Canelo Alvarez performs Dinamita Marquez and makes laughs with video

Without throwing a single punch in a professional manner, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez And Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Marquez They maintain a strong rivalry which leads to them exchanging accusations and jeers, as has happened in the last few hours.

What did Dinamita Marquez say?

Amidst the uncertainty of who will be Tapatío’s next opponent, Dinamita Marquez appeared in an interview for the podcast ‘La Esquina del KO’, where he assured that he was not jealous of the undisputed 168-pound champion, and later Told that at that time he encountered the best.

“You have to use boxing for that, you have to have respect for boxing…If you’re such a good fighter, why do this kind of thing, I show it, I fight with the people who have to fight and I get people the recognition and respect I deserve,” said the Iztacalco-born, in a dart at Saul, who did not want to face David Benavidez.

“I accomplished a lot, I beat the best pound for pound in the world at the time, I fought with the best, I never avoided anyone, I think it needs to be said one way or the other, I just say it like it is,” he said.

Canelo Alvarez reacted this way

A few hours after Juan Manuel’s comments went viral, Canelo Álvarez appeared on his social networks Share a video with laughing emojiIn which now the analyst appears with a comment which would be inappropriate.

“We have to wait for Canelo to face other opponents in that division, there are a lot of good fighters there, and he can move up from there. In this case, that is, Jermall Charlo, billy joe saunders, demetrius andrade, danny jacobsvery good fighters, and david lemieux,

Let us tell you that among those names Saul easily defeats Charlo, Saunders and JacobsWhile Andrade and Lemieux failed to make the leaps that would make them the best in boxing.