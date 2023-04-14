Cannes Film Festival 2023: See full list of films vying for the Palme d’Or

This Thursday (13), the complete list of films competing for the Palme d’Or at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was disclosed. Among the highlights are the directors Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes It is Wim Wendersin addition to the Brazilian Karim Ainouzwhich competes for the film firebrand.
The edition of one of the most famous film awards had a record number of female directors competing for the Palme d’Or. Among the 19 films competing for the festival’s top prize, six are directed by women.
It is worth mentioning that Jeanne du Barryfilm directed by Maiwenn (from The Fifth Element) that marks the return of the actor Johnny Depp (from Pirates of the Caribbean) to cinemas, will be at the opening of the 76th Festival de Cannes. The drama is the actor’s first feature film following the libel trial against his ex-wife. Amber Heard last year.
The Mother: action movie with Jennifer Lopez gets trailer for Netflix
In addition, Cannes also confirmed the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Call of Fatefifth film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford (from Star Wars) and the exhibition of Ghost Portraitsfilm by Kleber Mendonça Filho (from Bacurau), in a special session, out of competition.
See below the Full list of films vying for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The festival takes place between the days May 16 and 27, 2023.
Films nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
- Club Zero – Jessica Hausner
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
- Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismaki
- Les Filles D’Olfa – Kaouther Ben Hania
- Asteroid City – Wes Anderson
- Anatomie d’Une Chute – Justine Triet
- Monster – Kore-Eda Hirokazu
- Il Sol dell’Avvenire – Nanni Moretti
- L’Eté Dernier – Catherine Breillat
- Kuru Otlar Ustune – Nuri Bilge
- La Chimera – Alice Rohrwacher
- La Passion de Dodin Bouffant – Tran Anh Hun
- Rapito – Marco Bellocchio
- May December – Todd Haynes
- Jeunesse – Wang Bing
- The Old Oak – Ken Loach
- Banel and Adama – Ramata-Toulaye Sy
- Perfect Days – Wim Wenders
- Firebrand – Karim Ainouz
Advertising
In addition to the main awards, Cannes also announced the nominees. Un Certain Regardthe second most important prize of the festival.
Films nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award
- Le Régne Animal – Thomas Cailley
- Los Delincuentes – Rodrigo Moreno
- How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker
- Goodbye Julia – Mohamed Kordofani
- Kadib Abyad – Asmae El Moudir
- Simple Comme Sylvain – Monia Chokri
- The Buriti Flower – João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
- Los Colonos – Felipe Galvez
- Augur – Baloji Tshiani
- The Breaking Ice – Anthony Chen
- Rosalie – Stephanie Di Giusto
- The New Boy – Warwick Thornton
- If Only I Could Hibernate – Zoljargal Purevdash
- Hopeless – Kim Chang-hoon
- Terrestrial Verses – Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami
- Rien à Perdre – Delphine Deloget
- Les Meutes – Kamal Lazraq
Films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023
- Jeanne Du Barry – Maïwenn (festival opening)
- Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate – James Mangold (out of competition)
- Cobweb – Kim Jee-woon (out of competition)
- The Idol – Sam Levinson (out of competition)
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese (out of competition)
- Kennedy – Anurag Kashyap (midnight session)
- Omar la Fraise – Elias Belkeddar (midnight session)
- Acide – Just Philippot (midnight session)
- Kubi – Takeshi Kitano (Cannes Premiere)
- Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe – Martin Provost (Cannes Premiere)
- Close Los Ojos – Victor Erice (Cannes Premiere)
- Le Temps d’Aimer – Katell Quillévéré (Cannes Première)
- Man in Black – Wang Bing (special sessions)
- Occupied City – Steve McQueen (special sessions)
- Anselm (Das Rauschen der Zeit) – Wim Wenders (special sessions)
- Ghost Portraits – Kleber Mendonça Filho (special sessions)
…..
And you? What did you think of the list of nominees for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2023? Participate in the comments with your opinion!
Silence: see the trailer for the new Netflix series starring Elite actors
Source: Cannes Film Festival