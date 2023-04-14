Cannes Film Festival 2023: See full list of films vying for the Palme d’Or

This Thursday (13), the complete list of films competing for the Palme d’Or at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was disclosed. Among the highlights are the directors Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes It is Wim Wendersin addition to the Brazilian Karim Ainouzwhich competes for the film firebrand.

The edition of one of the most famous film awards had a record number of female directors competing for the Palme d’Or. Among the 19 films competing for the festival’s top prize, six are directed by women.

It is worth mentioning that Jeanne du Barryfilm directed by Maiwenn (from The Fifth Element) that marks the return of the actor Johnny Depp (from Pirates of the Caribbean) to cinemas, will be at the opening of the 76th Festival de Cannes. The drama is the actor’s first feature film following the libel trial against his ex-wife. Amber Heard last year.

In addition, Cannes also confirmed the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Call of Fatefifth film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford (from Star Wars) and the exhibition of Ghost Portraitsfilm by Kleber Mendonça Filho (from Bacurau), in a special session, out of competition.

See below the Full list of films vying for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The festival takes place between the days May 16 and 27, 2023.

Films nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Club Zero – Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismaki

Les Filles D’Olfa – Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City – Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute – Justine Triet

Monster – Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Il Sol dell’Avvenire – Nanni Moretti

L’Eté Dernier – Catherine Breillat

Kuru Otlar Ustune – Nuri Bilge

La Chimera – Alice Rohrwacher

La Passion de Dodin Bouffant – Tran Anh Hun

Rapito – Marco Bellocchio

May December – Todd Haynes

Jeunesse – Wang Bing

The Old Oak – Ken Loach

Banel and Adama – Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days – Wim Wenders

Firebrand – Karim Ainouz





In addition to the main awards, Cannes also announced the nominees. Un Certain Regardthe second most important prize of the festival.

Films nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award

Le Régne Animal – Thomas Cailley

Los Delincuentes – Rodrigo Moreno

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia – Mohamed Kordofani

Kadib Abyad – Asmae El Moudir

Simple Comme Sylvain – Monia Chokri

The Buriti Flower – João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora

Los Colonos – Felipe Galvez

Augur – Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice – Anthony Chen

Rosalie – Stephanie Di Giusto

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate – Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless – Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses – Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami

Rien à Perdre – Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes – Kamal Lazraq

Films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

Jeanne Du Barry – Maïwenn (festival opening)

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate – James Mangold (out of competition)

Cobweb – Kim Jee-woon (out of competition)

The Idol – Sam Levinson (out of competition)

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese (out of competition)

Kennedy – Anurag Kashyap (midnight session)

Omar la Fraise – Elias Belkeddar (midnight session)

Acide – Just Philippot (midnight session)

Kubi – Takeshi Kitano (Cannes Premiere)

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe – Martin Provost (Cannes Premiere)

Close Los Ojos – Victor Erice (Cannes Premiere)

Le Temps d’Aimer – Katell Quillévéré (Cannes Première)

Man in Black – Wang Bing (special sessions)

Occupied City – Steve McQueen (special sessions)

Anselm (Das Rauschen der Zeit) – Wim Wenders (special sessions)

Ghost Portraits – Kleber Mendonça Filho (special sessions)

Source: Cannes Film Festival