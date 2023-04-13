Cannes Film Festival: see the looks of the celebrities on the 1st day of the event | Fashion & Beauty

After two years with interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic — in 2020 the edition was canceled and, in 2021, it took place under strict security protocols — the Cannes Film Festival is back! By the way, just in time to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the event.
And when it comes to Cannes, you can’t help but keep an eye 👀 on the looks of the famous, right? Come and see who got close on the red carpet on the first day of the festival.
Charlize Theron
The actress ended the myth that blondes cannot wear yellow. She walked the runway looking beautiful in a Dior model.
Julianne Moore
The actress wore a black dress by the Italian brand Bottega Veneta and a powerful emerald necklace and ring set by Bulgari.
Eva Longoria
The actress opted for a black look with transparency and embroidery, by the Italian brand Alberta Ferretti.
Katherine Langford
The actress wore a silver look, covered in sequins, by Prada.
Lashana Lynch
The actress wore a white, embroidered dress from Fendi’s haute couture collection.
Deepika Padukone
The Indian actress dazzled on the red carpet in a look by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.