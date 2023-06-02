Cannes Golden Palm winner does not spare Macron in speech

Both the opening film and the closing ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival caused a riot and divided the French film world.

Downhearted

There were already questions about the selection of the opening film, especially the mediocre one. Barry’s Zone, Both lead actress/film director Maven and lead actor Johnny Depp are not watertight figures. Depp has already received rehabilitation in Cannes. more for his presence on the spot than his virtual absence from the film.

That Golden Palm, this edition’s main prize – quite surprisingly – went to quite the literary anatomie d’une chute From the French Justin Truitt was still possible. But the fact that the filmmaker criticized President Macron’s bleak or blatant neoliberal policies during the presentation of the Golden Palm already sparked applause and cheers in the room.

retirement age

Triet criticized the way Macron ignored opposition to raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. And that – loosely translated – neoliberal cultural politics is making it increasingly difficult for the author’s film. The first was intended for internal French use, as the better work at Cannes came from (elderly) filmmakers such as Scorsese, Wenders, Aris, Kaurismäki, Bellocchio and Loch, who have passed retirement age.

In the second case, some vigilance is definitely in order. With 287 films produced last year and an investment of 1.18 billion euros, France is still the most film-friendly country in Europe. Partly thanks to a unique form of funding – a small percentage of each cinema ticket is reinvested in a French film. And in co-productions with many other countries, Africa of course, but also in French language film in Belgium and even in independent American film.

uproar

Tritt’s concern quickly received a reply via Twitter from Reema Abdul Malak, the French minister responsible for culture, and caused a series of columns in the French press. Some commotion is always a good thing for a film festival. However, this time it threatened to overshadow Treat’s award-winning film. anatomie d’une chute It was initially written as a TV series – You Can Feel It – but Treat has urged producers to turn it into a feature film.

Tritt sketches a court drama. A man is found dead at his bungalow. Suicide or Murder? His wife was immediately suspicious because he had described in one of his books exactly what could have happened. And there’s also an audio recording from before the man died. An excellently written, insanely exciting plot, but it has been and remains a talkie film. Guess the 11-year-old is a true winner, along with the couple’s son and house dog le palm dog In special roles.

good and evil

Then the juries of the two other major film awards will be more cautious.

representative of the international press, the FipresciSelected area of ​​interest by Jonathan Glazer as his film of the festival.

filmed in peace area of ​​interestsT, modeled after the book of the same name by Martin Amis – the author died on the day his film premiered at Cannes – is the hallucinogenic tale of Rudolf Haus. In 1942, the Commander and his family live an idyllic life close to the wall surrounding the extermination camp of Auschwitz. nothing wrong? Only on the soundtrack do you hear occasional human cries and gunshots and black smoke billowing from chimneys.

The film leaves you in awe and feels very fresh. Russian oligarchs today quietly live their lives of luxury while Putin’s Russia is waging an absurd war of destruction in Ukraine. Glazer, the talented British film director, didn’t hide his disappointment. He did not receive the Golden Palm, but ‘only’ the second prize: Le Grand Prix!

The simplicity of the beautiful opposes the triviality of the evil. in the eyes of the ecological jury perfect day Best film by Wim Wenders. The data is as simple as it is pure. Hirayama – the actor who won the award for best acting performance – conscientiously cleans public toilets in Tokyo every day. He is a man of few words, but his life becomes joyous when he plays his cassettes of sixties hits (from The House of the Rising Sun to Lou Reed’s Perfect Day) in his van, in his collection at home. A small plant connects, and with an old camera takes black-and-white photographs of sunlight penetrating through the leaves of trees.

Wim Wenders at the award ceremony: ‘We really wanted to make a spiritual film. For the main character, plants, trees and light are the beacons of his life.’

Respect

The previous edition of Cannes was grand, although this was not reflected in Palmers. This year, the quality of the 21 films in competition was far less strong, but the jury produced a balanced list of achievements. with the Prix du Jury in front fallen leaves By Finn Aki Kaurismäki, himself an avid wine drinker. Each carefully lit and colorful scene of attraction and repulsion in this melancholy love story between two ‘Earth’s outcasts’ exudes an almost inexplicable sadness.

Surprising list of achievements – Award for Best Director – as it was only moderately appreciated by the film press La Passion de Dodin Bouquet by French-Vietnamese filmmaker Tran Anh Hung. There is a saying that a man’s love goes through his stomach. It is equally a matter of tasteful and delicious le pot au foo (stew) served by Eugenie in 1885. While the host – a connoisseur like group of friends/invites – waits impatiently for Eugenie’s bedroom door in the evening. One of the notable people who come to enjoy Eugenie’s cooking is played by Flemish actor Jan Hemelneker, in a competition film. It is he who during that feast utters the winged words: “God made water, man wine.”

belgium

Signal (Shagun) was awarded in the secondary classes at Cannes by Baloji, who lives in Ghent. uncertain relationship “A New Voice” Award.

In Signal Kofi travels back to his native region in the Congo with his white wife who is pregnant with twins. However, neither his mother nor his father welcomed the couple with open arms. opposite of this. In their eyes, their son still bears the mark of Zabolo, the devil. Baloji mercilessly drops its main characters into an imaginative, turbulent magical world of ancient traditions, masks, superstitions and youth gangs that is beyond reality.

Signal – although with a Flemish point of view – came about without the support of the Flemish Audiovisual Fund (VAF). A missed opportunity.? The Dutch Film Fund participated.

Very popular in France, Belgian actress Virginie Efira was seen twice in the role of a mother going through a difficult time. In L’Amour et Les Forets by Valerie Donzelli (**, in theaters next week), based on Eric Reinhardt’s novel of the same name, she, Blanche, falls madly in love with a boy named Lamoureux who, little by little, begins to close her Makes you away from the outside world. Love becomes a meaningless concept. Virginie Efira usually prefers strong, independent female roles, but she’s in danger of losing her in this naturalistic family chronicle about domestic violence.

me too Ok Ifira by Delphine Deloget refuses to play the victim. After a typical incident, the domestic help wants to take the youngest son away from her so that he can be placed in a foster family. It is heartbreaking to see how the mother fights against her better judgment and keeps on fighting for a home – her home – for her two sons.

jane fonda

Another strong personality and movie star made an appearance at Cannes, where she wanted to tell a primarily young audience how she became the activist she is today.

Jane Fonda: ‘I became an extremist in the 1970s because of the Vietnam War. I had recently starred in Barbarella and lived in Paris with director Vadim. There I met American soldiers who had deserted. When he told me what was really happening in Vietnam, I couldn’t believe my ears. one of them gave me Ben Souk Village by Jonathan Schell. That book changed me. I had to go back to America, I didn’t want to be a pacifist and was against the US war in Vietnam from France. For three years I interviewed (ex-)servicemen and their wives. And with that material, we have director Hal Ashby and me as lead actress and producer. coming home (1978) became.